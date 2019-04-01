Shredding Event

On Saturday, April 13, the Town of River Bend will hold a Shredding Event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Town Commons parking lot. A large shredder will be brought in on a truck. This event is open to all River Bend residents and there will be no charge to the residents, however, there are some rules:

• Household paper only

• Staples and paperclips are allowed. Remove binder clips and notebooks

• Individual CDs and DVDs can be shredded (remove jewel cases)

• Boxes must be able to be carried by hand by the individual

• Vehicles are to enter the lot from Plantation Drive and will exit to Wildwood Drive

• Town staff/volunteers will direct and assist with traffic flow and other logistics

For more information, call Town Clerk Ann Katsuyoshi at 638-3870 ext 202.