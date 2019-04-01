Each week the Sun Journal posts “52 Faces,” a one-page column that recognizes the contributions of an individual from the New Bern area. Their accomplishments are as varied as the individuals but most, if not all, are lauded for their many volunteer efforts and their commitment to building strong bonds and a better community. Several River Benders have been acknowledged for their good works.

The local newspaper celebrates those citizens, active volunteers who serve their town in the hospital, health clinic, food kitchen, homeless shelter, arts, planning and visioning groups, animal rescue, literacy programs, and more. They volunteer for the sake of giving, not for recognition. Volunteers are found throughout the fabric of their town. They are members of Rotary, Habitat for Humanity, Merci Clinic, USO, Red Cross, Friends of the Craven County library, Craven Arts Council and many more.

River Bend has its generous share of people who contribute to their town and to the larger New Bern area. Locally thirty-five volunteers serve on five boards that advise the Council on different components of town functions: Public Works, Community Appearance, Environment and Waterways, Parks and Recreation, and Planning. Two volunteer groups concern themselves with public safety – Community Watch with about forty members and Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) with about twenty members. A group called Friends Helping Friends provides health equipment and volunteers to assist neighbors with shopping, rides to medical appointments, and sitting services. For more than forty years the Red Caboose Library, with over forty volunteers, has supplied, at no charge, books and audio materials to any resident who wants to read or listen or just chat with other patrons. The forty-five year old Garden Club, with about seventy-five members, is as much a service club as a garden club. The Community Organic Garden built a demonstration garden designed to inform interested residents about healthy growing and eating. They have presented twenty-six free community workshops in five years.

Volunteering is not for everyone. Some people are not interested in doing volunteer work; many are occupied with full-time jobs and families; some are elderly or infirm, and some are participating in activities or tasks that fill their hours. River Bend volunteers come from all walks of life, all parts of the country, and from all personal, religious and political affiliations. Volunteering is the common ground that bridges the gap and brings diverse people together with a single mission: to build a better community.

River Bend volunteers are not a small group, nor are they a group of conspirators intent on spending taxpayer funds. They are the active members who contribute their time and effort to build a better, stronger, more attractive community. People who are most active are also most familiar with wants and needs of the community.

Volunteer staffed advisory boards save taxpayer money by offering services that would otherwise require paid consultants and contractors. Funds that are allocated to volunteer services, less than 1% of the annual town budget, pay for equipment and supplies for the two safety groups, shrubs and trees for the public areas of town and support for events such as the Fourth of July parade and picnic, the annual children’s Easter egg hunt, two Fairfield Chorus concerts, a Sunday in the Park concert, Trunk or Treat for children and monthly recreation activities. (Grant money, not tax dollars, paid most of the cost of recreation facilities: the walking trail, the children’s play area, the dog park, the kayak launch and the soccer field.)

Anyone who wants to do so is invited to volunteer. Elected officials are charged with setting the direction of the town and authorizing the employees to carry it out. All citizens are invited to attend town council sessions and advisory board meetings. Council members welcome input, comments and feedback whether or not a citizen is a volunteer.

To those who volunteer, thank you. To those who do not, please know your fellow River Benders are doing what they can to make our town an inviting and welcoming community.