The Gibsonville Police Department has welcomed two new K-9s to the police force: Dobby and Fix.

The 15-month-old German shepherds have spent the last week training with their handlers to get tested and certified for tracking and narcotic detection. Harold Dunn, who has been a K-9 handler for almost 12 years, is Dobby’s handler, and Stephen Greeson is Fix’s.

The pairs worked with retired Durham Police Department canine officer Mike Baker to prepare for the test, which took place Friday morning, March 29. Both K-9s passed, and they will later be tested for apprehension, which consists of building and area searches.

“Training with K-9s is continuous,” said Gibsonville Police Chief Ron Parrish. “They train every single week and practically every single day.”

This is not Gibsonville police’s first time with K-9s, though.

A few years ago, Gibsonville police had a K-9 program, which consisted of a full-purpose patrol dog and a bomb dog. Since Gibsonville did not receive many bomb threats, Parrish donated the bomb dog to UNC Chapel Hill police.

“There is always all types of venues and things going on over there in Chapel Hill where they can better utilize that dog,” Parrish said.

After the K-9 handler left and the K9 aged out, Parrish disbanded the program. He brought it back in November after Dunn and his K9 Atos transferred to Gibsonville police from Elon police in September.

“We are very excited about the fact that we are able to get our K-9 program back up and running,” Parrish said.

Once the new recruits are trained and certified, Atos, who is nine years old, will retire.

Parrish got Dobby and Fix from the Czech Republic through K-9 importer Birgit Hall. The two dogs cost about $13,000, and Parrish paid for the dogs using forfeiture money, meaning no tax dollars were spent.

Hall spent the week with the K-9s and handlers along with two 11-month-old purebred Belgian Malinois named Django and Doug. Django and Doug are expected to become the next Gibsonville K-9s by the end of the year.

Parrish has not started looking for the next K9 handlers, though Django and Doug have begun training and will continue it alongside Dobby and Fix.

“Anybody here is eligible to put a name in the hat,” Parrish said. “It is a great deal of responsibility that goes along with being a K-9 handler. You can’t want to do it one day and not do it the next. You got to live it. You got to breathe it.”

By having four dogs, it will allow Gibsonville police to have one dog on every shift as well as help other agencies that need K-9 assistance.

“We all work off of mutual aid so if someone needs a dog and they are not available and we are the only ones available, then our guys obviously are going to go,” Parrish said.

