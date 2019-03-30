American Legion Post 10 fish fry

WILMIGNTON -- The American Legion Post 10 will hold its fish fry, 11 a.m. -7 p.m. April 5 at 702 Pine Grove Drive. There are four different entrees available to purchase: Fish plate (two pieces of fish, one piece refill); deviled crab plate (three pieces of crab); half of a baked chicken plate; or a combination plate (two pieces of fish, one crab). The plates also include slaw, hush puppies, potatoes. The cost is $9 per plate. Coffee, tea and water also provided. Homemade desserts also available to purchase for $2 a slice. Delivery of 10 or more plates within the Wilmington City limits. Call in orders after 11 a.m. to 910-799-3806.

American Legion Post 129 fish fry

CAROLINA BEACH -- American Legion Post 129 will hold its fish fry, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. April 5 at 1500 Bridge Barrier Road. A choice of large whiting fillet or North Carolina farm-raised catfish nuggets, slaw, potato salad, hush puppies, sweet or Yankee tea, $8. Beer battered shrimp plate is also available for $10. Dine-in or take-out. Proceeds are used to support veteran outreach and community sponsorship programs.

Brunswick Civil War Round Table

CASWELL BEACH -- The Brunswick Civil War Round Table will meet at 7 p.m. April 2 at Hatch Auditorium.

The guest speaker will be Greg Biggs, military historian and an expert on military flags. His topic will be “Banners in the Breeze.” Registration and refreshments begin at 6:15 p.m. p.m. The visitor fee is $10, and can be applied toward the $25 annual membership dues.

For more information contact, Mike Powell at 910-278-3545, email mikepowell260@gmail.com or visit, http://brunswickcivilwarroundtable.com/.

Cape Fear Audubon Society

WILMINGTON -- The Cape Fear Audubon Society will meet 7-8:30 p.m. April 1 at the Event Center at Halyburton Memorial Park, 4099 S. 17th St. Speaker will be Dave Weesner, a recognized "birding by ear" expert, identifies birds using combined observations of song, behavior, size, shape, field marks, range, and habitat. He will explain the holistic birding concept. Free open to the public.

Cape Fear Audubon is an affiliate of Audubon North Carolina and the National Audubon Society. Details about chapter activities are available at capefearaudubon.org.

Cape Fear Miata Club

WILMINGTON -- The Cape Fear Miata Club will hold a coffee social at 8:30 a.m., April 6 at Bitty and Beau's Coffee, 4949 New Centre Drive.

The CFMC is a group of Mazda Miata roadster enthusiasts who enjoys day and weekend outings and social gatherings.

The club is seeking to increase their membership and cordially invites all prospective new members to attend. For more information, visit capefearmiataclub.com or call Bill at 910-799-7912.

James Walker Nurses Alumnae

WILMINGTON -- The James Walker Nurses Alumnae will meet for breakfast at 9:30 a.m. on April 6 at Chris’s Restaurant, 853 S. 17th St. Members and guests are welcome.

Kiwanis Club of North Brunswick

LELAND -- The Kiwanis Club of North Brunswick will host its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. April 2 in the conference room adjacent to Blossoms Restaurant, 1800 Tommy Jacobs Drive (Magnolia Greens).

Tamela Jones, Foster Parent Licensing Social Worker with the Brunswick County Foster Care Program will be the speaker.

For more information, contact Eric Mens, 910-399-7290, secretarynbkc@gmail.com or Elaine Wallace, 910-371-1812, me.wallace72@gmail.com.

Kiwanis Club of Wilmington

WILMINGTON -- The Kiwanis Club of Wilmington will meet at noon April 3 at the First Baptist Church Activity Center, 1939 Independence Blvd.

The speaker will be Mason Smith, senior development director of the Boys and Girls Home of NC at Lake Waccamaw. Guests wishing to attend can call Bill Malchano at 910-540-7677.

Details: https://www.wilmingtonkiwanis.org/.

Lower Cape Fear Coin Club

WILMINGTON -- The Lower Cape Fear Coin Club will hold their monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. April 3 at Carolina BBQ, 1602 S. College Road. Members and guests are invited to come as early as 5 p.m. to buy, sell and trade numismatic items or just eat and chat.

The program will be a "A Super Show and Tell." All members are requested to bring a favorite numismatic item. Final plans regarding our Azalea Festival Coin Show on April 6-7 will also be discussed.

Anyone having an interest in coin or currency collecting is invited to attend. For more information on the Lower Cape Fear Coin Club, visit https://www.lcfcc.org/.

Marine Corps League

WILMINGTON – Detachment 1070, Marine Corps League in Wilmington will meet at 6:45 p.m. April 2 at the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 11, 4601 Park Ave.

The guest speaker will be Colonel Chris “Spinner” Boniface, USMC. Col. Boniface is Commanding Officer of Marine Aircraft Group 26 at MCAS New River. MAG 26 includes all of the MV-22 Osprey squadrons.

All Marines and Navy Corpsmen who served with Marines in the Fleet Marine Force and their guests, are welcome. The detachment extends a special welcome to members of the Cape Fear Squadron, Association of Naval Aviators in Wilmington.

Details: http://www.capefearmcl.org.

National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees

WILMINGTON -- National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees, Wilmington Chapter 337, will meet at 11 a.m. April 4 at the Golden Corral Buffett & Grill, 5130 New Centre Drive. Social time 10:30-11 a.m.

The guest speaker will be Steven Pfaff, a senior meteorologist, with the Wilmington Office of the National Weather Service. His talk will be about "Hurricane Florence, An Unfortunate Storm of a Lifetime." A short business meeting and optional buffet lunch follows.

All active and retired feds and prospective new members are welcome. Details: Jim DeFrance, 910-452-0120.

Southport Woman's Club

SOUTHPORT -- The Southport Woman’s Club will meet at 1 p.m. April 3 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 209 Nash St. The guest speaker will be Mike Hines from Clean Air Lawn Care. Hines will talk about how how to treat your gardening and lawn care with sensitivity to the environment. All are welcome.

Senior Men’s Club of Wilmington

WILMINGTON -- The Senior Men’s Club of Wilmington will meet 10-11 a.m. April 5 at the Cameron Art Museum 3201 S. 17th St. All men over 60 are welcome and when you decide to become a member the annual dues are $70. Coffee, doughnuts and fellowship networking begin at 9:30 a.m.

David Anderson will present a program on Navy Operations.

For more information, contact John A. Gill at 910-686-4316 or jag4440@yahoo.com.

