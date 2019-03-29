GREENSBORO — David Bainbridge won the State High School Ortorical Contest of the American Legion Department of North Carolina in Greensboro. This is the second year that David has competed in the contest; he was the Division winner last year.

He will go to Indianapolis, Ind., to compete with 55 other winners from across the United States. It is possible he could win an $18,000 scholarship.

Bainbridge went to Pinoak Christian Academy and plans to attend Parick Henry Law School in Virginia. He was sponsored by Liberty American Legion Post 81.