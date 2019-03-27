Onslow County

The following meals will be served at Onslow County Schools for the week of March 31:

Breakfast

Monday: Chicken biscuit, applesauce and orange juice.

Tuesday: Cinnamon crumb cake, raisins and apple juice.

Wednesday: Sausage/pancake on a stick, applesauce and orange juice.

Thursday: Cinnamon roll, raisins and grape juice.

Friday: Donut, fresh fruit and orange juice.

Lunch

Monday: Choice of one: Cheese breadsticks with marinara or roasted chicken. Choice of two: green beans, sweet potato casserole, and baked apples.

Tuesday: Choice of one: Cheeseburger or lasagna. Choice of two: steamed broccoli, baby carrots and peaches.

Wednesday: Choice of one: Chicken sandwich or beef teriyaki dippers. Choice of two: stir fry vegetables, oven fries and pears.

Thursday: Choice of one: Corndog nuggets or toasted cheese sandwich. Choice of two: vegetable beef soup, grape tomatoes, and Mandarin oranges.

Friday: Choice of one: Pizza or fish sandwich. Choice of two: cole slaw, baked beans and fresh fruit.

All meals served with choice of milk.

Camp Lejeune

The following meals will be served at Camp Lejeune Dependent Schools for the week of March 31:

Breakfast

Monday: French toast sticks, pears and fruit juice.

Tuesday: Sausage biscuit, peaches, and fruit juice.

Wednesday: Student holiday.

Thursday: Pancake/sausage on a stick, applesauce, and fruit juice.

Friday: Mini maple waffles, and fruit juice.

Lunch

Monday: Corndog nuggets, broccoli, corn, peaches and fresh fruit.

Tuesday: Cheese pizza or pulled pork on bun; baked beans, romaine/spinach salad, cole slaw, baby carrots, mixed fruit and fresh fruit.

Wednesday: Student holiday.

Thursday: Macaroni and cheese or chicken fillet on bun; peas, spinach, baked spiced apples and peaches.

Friday: Pepperoni/cheese pizza or fish nuggets; broccoli, mixed vegetables, cole slaw, fresh fruit and pears.

All meals served with choice of milk.

Carteret County

The following meals will be served at Carteret County Schools for the week of March 31:

Breakfast

Monday: Breakfast on a stick or donut holes, toast, cereal, apple juice and fresh fruit.

Tuesday: Breakfast pizza or poptart; cereal, toast, fruit juice and fresh fruit.

Wednesday: Sausage biscuit, cereal, toast, oatmeal, orange juice and dried fruit mix.

Thursday: French toast sticks, cereal, toast, fruit juice and fresh fruit.

Friday: Egg and cheese biscuit, grits, cereal, toast, apple juice and fresh fruit.

Lunch

Monday: Choice of one: Chicken fajita or cheeseburger. Choice of two: fiesta black beans, oven fries, fresh fruit and apple juice.

Tuesday: Choice of one: Pulled pork sandwich or hot dog. Choice of two: cole slaw, sweet potato souffle, mixed fruit and fruit juice.

Wednesday: Choice of one: Mandarin orange chicken with rice or corndog. Choice of two: steamed broccoli with cheese sauce, carrot coins, fresh fruit and apple juice.

Thursday: Choice of one: Cheese sticks with marinara or cheeseburger. Choice of two: baked beans, carrot souffle, dried fruit mix and orange juice.

Friday: Choice of one: Pepperoni pizza or cheeseburger. Choice of two: spinach, tater tots, applesauce, and apple juice.

All meals served with choice of milk.

Jones County

The following meals will be served at Jones County Schools for the week of March 31:

Breakfast

Monday: Breakfast pizza, cereal, juice and fruit.

Tuesday: Sausage biscuit, cereal, juice and fruit.

Wednesday: Egg and cheese biscuit, cereal, juice and fruit.

Thursday: Chicken biscuit, cereal, juice and fruit.

Friday: Pancake/sausage on a stick, cereal, juice and fruit.

Lunch

Monday: Chicken sandwich or grilled cheese sandwich; sweet potatoes, green beans and pears.

Tuesday: Taco with trimmings or pizzasticks; broccoli, peas and peaches.

Wednesday: Pork with gravy or pizza; mashed potatoes, baked beans and fresh fruit.

Thursday: Corndog or turkey and cheese sandwich; tater tots, carrots, and fresh fruit.

Friday: Cheeseburger or pizzasticks; turnips, corn and fresh fruit.

All meals served with choice of milk.