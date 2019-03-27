Great news for robot lovers! Fed Ex is starting its autonomous robot program that will start out by delivering packages within Fed Ex’s own properties while they work out the kinks but be prepared, if everything works out they will start deliveries within a three mile radius of stores that offer the service (including food service). At 10 mph your same day delivery may take a while but it’s just a start.

The first “all woman” space-walk was delayed when it was discovered there was only one medium sized space suit. Ooops, apparently NASA didn’t get the memo that you should always buy things in sets of two.

As of March 26, the accessory known as a “bump stock” is considered illegal to own by the ATF. The problem with this? It was ATF that initially approved the item for sale. The “bump stock” is a plastic accessory stock (fits against the shoulder) that goes on an AR-15 (and they later made them for other rifles) that allows the action of the bullet being fired to move the rifle in such a way that the trigger fingers remains still while the gun itself moves, hence the name “bump.” A novelty item that lost its glow a few years ago, the item came into the public eye after the tragedy in Las Vegas where a sick individual took the lives of people during a music venue. Was the accessory responsible for the loss of life? No, the person was, but as we have learned over the last decade, it’s easier to blame an “item”.

New Zealand’s Prime Minister came out with a statement immediately after a man went on a “planned rampage that he posted live on Facebook.” There would be extensive restrictions on semi-automatic rifles that resembled military rifles. The result? The people are not jumping on board as quickly as she hoped. Most people are submitting the newly required documents with “a few profanities and suggestions to government officials” that don’t represent her views. As we see in most cases, a city that governs the wide open spaces around it doesn’t always have the same goals in mind. It will be interesting to see how this eventually plays out. History has shown us that punishing the law abiding never works well.

Apple, a company with 28 billion dollars of spending money at its disposal, announced that it too is getting in the “TV” game with offering streaming services to compete with Netflix (which has put a large hurting on paid TV companies). The really fun part? They will also offer you a credit card with no fees — don’t get me wrong they are still going to charge 14-24% interest — but no monthly fees or penalties for paying late. Apple Pay which took over making charging easy, is now declining to take anything but debit cards (so your Mastercard or Visa credit card will no longer link up). Can you say trying to become a monopoly?

Spring is here and with that is the sound of target shooting. Please be courteous of your neighbors and stop calling the police every time you hear a gun shot. We have no topography in our area to break up sounds (pine trees are terrible at this) so someone could be miles away. Respect needs to flow both ways. Don’t like the sound coming from your neighbors property? Turn up your radio and dance. It’s a great way to get rid of stress and good for your health.

Remember knowledge is power, robots are taking over (and we have all been warned about this from Hollywood) and being courteous of your neighbors rights is just as important as honoring their privacy.

Dorothy Royal is the owner of Surf City Guns and Ammo, mother of two wonderful children, ringmaster of a herd of miniature ponies and an avid member of the Surf City Writers Group and Topsail Book Club.