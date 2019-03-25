MON., MARCH 25

"Everybody Knows": at Cinematique: 7 p.m. March 25-27 and a 4 p.m. matinee March 27 at Thalian Hall Main Stage, 310 Chestnut St. Rated R. Laura, a Spanish woman living in Buenos Aires, returns to her hometown outside Madrid with her two children to attend her sister's wedding. However, the trip is upset by unexpected events that bring secrets into the open. Stars Penélope Cruz, Javier Bardem, Ricardo Darín $8.56 (taxes and fees included). Details: http://www.thalianhall.org/ or 910-632-2285.

"Suddenly Last Summer": 7:30 p.m. at the Ruth and Bucky Stein Theatre - Thalian Hall, 310 Chestnut St., Wilmington. Tickets $28. This one-act Southern Gothic tale of greed, scandal, manipulation, and cannibalism haunts the Garden District of New Orleans. Under the direction of Don Baker, Kitty Fitzgibbon plays Violet Venable, possibly the most savage of Williams’ female characters, who, like a bird of prey, swoops in to destroy her niece who threatens the myth of her perfect son. Details: 910-632-2285 or http://www.thalianhall.org/.

Auditions: For "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas" to be held at the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center, 120 S. Second St. Must call to book an appointment time. Prepare 16 bars of a musical theatre style song to sing along with the sheet music. An accompanist will be provided. 910- 251-1788.

