UW honors lists

Carrie Runge of Jacksonville was recently named to the dean’s list with honors at the University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh, Fox Valley campus for fall 2018 semester.

Kelsey Barnard of Morehead City was recently named to the honor roll at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh, Oshkosh campus for fall 2018 semester.

NC Highway Patrol promotions

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol recently announced the following promotions to their present rank and new duty station: Lt. D.R. Oglesby to IX, Troop I Headquarters; First Sgt. H.A. Cannady to B3, Onslow County; First Sgt. R.E. Dudley to A6, Craven County.

Saunders appointed to state board

Hubert Saunders of Jacksonville has been recently appointed to the North Carolina Board of Funeral Service by Gov. Roy Cooper as a licensee not affiliated with any funeral service trade association. Saunders own and operates Saunders Funeral with his wife and serves on the Coastal Carolina Bank & Trust Board of Directors.

Wiedell cast in Titanic the Musical

The Bob Jones University Classic Players recently named Cameron Wiedell of Jacksonville to the cast of the upcoming production of Titanic: The Musical, Mar. 14 - 16. He is majoring in middle school education.

Students named to UNC-Chapel Hill dean’s list

The following Onslow County students were recently named to the dean’s list at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for fall 2018 semester: Kathryn O’Donohue, Rebecca New, Richard Jeffrey, Timothy Vaughan, Ashley Ernest, Mikayla Dorsey, Celeste Ellison, Erica Bynes, Zenora Saelua, Alexandra Crow, Austin Kliewer, Jordan Harness, Alex Epley, Liam Day, Madeline Fetsko, Brittney Fuller, Ryan Sutton, Natalie Negron, Courtney Davis, Sydney Thomas, Greyson Goodson, Caroline Henderson, Adam Edmonds, Camden Alford, Elizabeth Brooks, Alexandria Chadwick, Hannah Denuzzik, Keyana White, Karl Vesely, Danelle Doney, Masaaki Kamiya, Thomas Le, Caitlyn Sigafose, Elizabeth Coleman, Emily Brinson, Julia Phillips, Maeve Cook, Callum Funk, Justin Bautista, Kailyn Stiffler.

Prillaman wins VFW Voice of Democracy Award

Derek Prillaman, a junior at Dixon High School recently won the VFW Post 9983 2018-2019 Voice of Democracy Award. This years theme was "Why My Vote Matters." Prillaman will receive a plaque and a $200 award from the local post. The national winner will receive a $30,000 scholarship and a all expense paid trip to Washington, D.C.

Jones named distinguished administrator

Brian Jones of Richlands, associate vice president of student services at James Sprunt Community College, has been named as one of Phi Theta Kappa’s 2019 Distinguished Administrators. He is one of 25 college administrators who will receive the award during PTK’s annual convention in Orlando, Florida. The Distinguished College Administrator Award is presented to college vice presidents, deans or directors serving at post-secondary institutions. Individuals are nominated and must have served at the institution for at least three years and demonstrated during their tenure a strong level of support for the Honors Society.

