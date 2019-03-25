1. Millennial Commission: The city of Fayetteville is seeking members for its Millennial Commission. The board has 13 openings; applications are being accepted until midnight April 17. Its duties and functions include, among others, advising the city on economic development and social matters as well as potential actions affecting young adults. To apply, go to the city's website at fayettevillenc.gov. Scroll over “Government” and choose “Boards and Commissions” under the “City Council” section.

2. Librari-Con: The Friends of the Library at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke is hosting the first annual Librari-Con on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. The event will feature anime viewing, panels and forums, Artist Alley, Cosplay Runway and more. It will be at the Mary Livermore Library and the UNCP water feature. For more information, contact Robert L. Canida II at canida@uncp.edu.

3. Author talk: The North Carolina Civil War & Reconstruction History Center is sponsoring a presentation by Philip Gerard, author of the book "The Last Battleground: The Civil War Comes to North Carolina.'' The presentation will be at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Pate Room at the Headquarters Library, 300 Maiden Lane The presentation is free and open to the public. Gerard will talk about the epic struggle and events from secession to surrender.

4. Music scholarship: Community Concerts of Fayetteville is accepting applications for its 2018-19 music scholarship. High school seniors pursuing a minor or major in music at a four-year college or university may apply. One scholarship will be given in the amount of $1,500. Applications are available at all Cumberland County high schools. Applications must be received by Friday. For more information, call 910-864-1015.

