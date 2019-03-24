SUN., MARCH 24

NC Beach Music Festival: 12:30 p.m. at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater, 1941 Amphitheatre Drive, Wilmington. Gates open at noon. Features The Embers, The Band of Oz, Chairmen of the Board. Tickets $30-$35 at https://www.greenfieldlakeamphitheater.com/, also available with cash at either Redix location or call Robert Honeycutt at 910-214-2858. Free for ages 10 and under. Rain or shine.

Spring book sale: 1-5 p.m. at the New Hanover County Public Library -1241 Military Cutoff Road, Wilmington. Free admission. Details: 910-798-6371 or http://libcal.nhcgov.com/.

"The Cake": 2 p.m. at the SRO Theatre in the UNCW Cultural Arts Building. Tickets $10, $3 for students. Tony Choufani directs the play by Bekah Brunstetter for the UNCW Department of Theatre's Terry Rogers Student Lab series, which is staged entirely by theater students. It's about a cake baker, Della, who has to decide what to do when a girl she helped raise comes back to their North Carolina town to marry a woman, something that conflicts with Della's Christian belies. She just can't bring herself to bake a cake for such a wedding. Or can she? Details: 910-962-3500 or https://uncw.edu/Theatre/.

Leahy: The Next Generation: 3 p.m. at Thalian Hal Mainstage, 310 Chestnut St. The group will play favorite Celtic-based music. Doug Leahy, wife Jennifer, and their children are keeping the tradition alive through music, song, and dance. Fiddle and cello, French accordion and piano, singing and French-Canadian step-dancing. Tickets $15, $34, $42. Details: 910-632-2285 or http://www.thalianhall.org/.

North Carolina Black Film Festival: 3 p.m. at Kenan Auditorium, UNCW. Music in Film Celebration – kickoffs with New Hanover High School’s Marching Band and the film, "We Ready" highlighting the marching band experience. Admission is $10 and includes the NCBFF Awards Ceremony and closing selection, "Tell Them We are Rising," at 4:45 p.m. Tickets for the closing block are $20. Details: http://www.blackartsalliance.org/.

"Once Upon a Mattress": 3 p.m. at Brunswick Little Theatre, 8068 River Road SE, Southport. Tickets $20. Brunswick Little Theatre presents the 1950s musical comedy by based on the fairy tale "The Princess and the Pea." Details: 910-447-2586 or https://brunswicklittletheatre.com/.

"Rumors": 3 p.m. at the Scottish Rite Temple Theater, 1415 S. 17th St., Wilmington. Thalian Association Community Theatre presents the only farce Neil Simon ever wrote. Set during a New York City couple's 10th wedding anniversary party, it spins a non-lethal gunshot and a series of epic miscommunications into a wild, fast-paced story. Admission $20-$25. 910-251-1788.

"Suddenly Last Summer": 3 p.m. March 24 and 7:30 p.m. March 25 at the Ruth and Bucky Stein Theatre - Thalian Hall, 310 Chestnut St., Wilmington. Tickets $28. This one-act Southern Gothic tale of greed, scandal, manipulation, and cannibalism haunts the Garden District of New Orleans. Under the direction of Don Baker, Kitty Fitzgibbon plays Violet Venable, possibly the most savage of Williams’ female characters, who, like a bird of prey, swoops in to destroy her niece who threatens the myth of her perfect son. Details: 910-632-2285 or http://www.thalianhall.org/.

The Price is Right Live: 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at CFCC Wilson Center, 703 N. Third St. Tickets $27-$68 plus tax and fees. Details: 910-362-7999 or https://cfcc.edu/capefearstage.

