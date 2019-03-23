Cold, rainy February is behind us and we herald the coming of March. We welcome her because she brings with her the designated arrival time of Spring. We’ve circled the date of the 21st on our calendars and we waited in expectation. Yet, we all know it’s like a baby’s promised due date; it’s simply an estimate. She might arrive early or she may take her own sweet time.

Having relocated to the Carolinas from Indiana, we had high expectations that March would be true to birthing Spring on time. Alas! She is much like the old ’40 Chevy I learned to drive as a teenager. Managing the timing of accelerator and clutch meant constant, frustrating fits and starts, She would lurch ahead like a hopping toad, sometimes making a roar and then stopping altogether. I’ve noted Spring seems to come the same way, whether in Indiana or in North Carolina.

We do have hopes. We set our clocks ahead to hurry her along and when a balmy day appears, we think the timing is right on. Cherry trees burst into bloom like pink cotton candy spun on their limbs. Temperate breezes lure us to the garden. We closet our coats and scarves and open the windows. We think Spring is finally here for good, until relentless winter winds reappear and sweep away the warmth, the color, the false start. Blossoms shrivel and we return to the sanctity of the house, shut the windows and pull our coats back out of the closet.

Yes, that’s March! She comes, bustling into our midst with her captivating countenance, breezy and fresh — all aglow with her charming, seductive smile. Winter memories fade at the first sign that she is true to the date on the calendar. We start to relax, believing she’s a promise-keeper and thinking she has come to stay. Then, almost as suddenly as she made her cursory appearance, she disappears. She blows an icy kiss as she steals away. She’s a fickle one — teasing us with crocus and daffodil embroidered on her clothing. She hums along with the robin’s song and spins in a dance of seductive summer-like breezes. Just when we’ve fallen under her spell, she reveals her ambivalence without a care. She abruptly turns on her heel and slams the door with a huffy gust.

We never seem to learn. We fall prey to her subtle enticements every year. We allow ourselves to believe she is Spring come early, ready to make herself at home, snuggle in and stay. The truth is, March is nothing more than a clever masquerader, parading through in transitory fashion, strutting about, draped in Spring costume, luring us with her cunning disguise. She bleats one day like a lamb only to roar like a lion the next day.

Yet, if we try, we can learn from her ways and develop wisdom and patience. While it is said that “hope springs eternal,” we can hope for and rest in what we know of Spring’s eternality. When March comes, she’ll also leave and surely Spring is never too far behind.

Sandra Fischer is the author of “Seasons in the Garden” and is a previous contributor to “Readers Write.”