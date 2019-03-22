Fletcher Magee sets all-time record for career 3-pointers in 84-68 win

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The magical ride continues.

History was made twice late Thursday night as Wofford beat Seton Hall, 84-68, at Veterans Memorial Arena for the school’s first victory in the NCAA tournament and senior guard Fletcher Magee set the national record for career 3-pointers.

The seventh-seeded Terriers (30-4) will play second-seeded Kentucky at approximately 2:40 p.m. Saturday. Wofford, ranked No. 19 in the country, has already set program records for total victories in a season and consecutive wins, this making 21 straight since a loss Dec. 19 at Mississippi State.

“I can’t tell you how enjoyable this was been for me,” Wofford head coach Mike Young said. “And the thought of coming back on Saturday to face off against one of the great programs in our country in the Kentucky Wildcats, that’s pretty cool stuff.”

Wofford, making its fifth appearance in the NCAA tournament in 10 years, this time came into a first-round game as the favorite against No. 10 seed Seton Hall (20-14) from the Big East. The Terriers led most of the game, more than 31 minutes, but a 13-point advantage in the second half disappeared. The Pirates went on a 12-3 run to go in front and were ahead, 60-59, with 7:40 remaining.

The Terriers not only answered, but made it a blowout victory. They made five straight 3-pointers. Magee hit two from the corner in front of his bench, Nathan Hoover hit the next two in a row and then Magee again from the same spot where he made the others.

“They never had that look about them like ‘We’ve got a problem,’ ” Young said. “Seton Hall takes a stab at us, takes the lead, but there was never an air of panic. …It’s so comforting to just manage the team. You’re not trying to encourage them. You’re not trying to lift their spirits. You’re coaching the team. …That’s a big deal.”

Magee came in needing three 3-pointers to break the record of 504 by Travis Bader, who played at Oakland University from 2010-14. Magee tied it on a four-point play that gave the Terriers a 34-18 lead. He broke it on the first shot of the second half.

“When I hit it, I definitely noticed the crowd was louder than just a normal three,” said Magee, who finished 7-for-12 on 3-pointers. ”But I feel like I didn’t get too caught up in it. It was a close game. I was just focused on doing whatever I could to help us continue to stretch our lead and win down the stretch.“

Hoover scored 18 points, going 4-for-7 on threes. Cameron Jackson had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Storm Murphy finished with 11 points and Keve Aluma had eight to go with six rebounds.

“It means a lot to us,” Hoover said. “But we know we can’t get too caught up in the moment. We can enjoy it right now, but we know we have a lot of preparation to do and we’re going to have a very tough game Saturday. We came here to win and to make it as far as we can.”

In the earlier game, Kentucky smashed Abilene Christian, 79-44, allowing only 13 points in the first half.

“We’ve definitely watched Kentucky,” Jackson said. “They’re on TV all the time. …It’s going to be a tough game. But we’re welcoming the challenge.”

In the first half, although Magee had nine points, Jackson was the most dominant player on the floor. He had eight points (4-for-6 shooting), five rebounds (two on offense) and five assists (only one turnover) and blocked shot by intermission.

“My biggest fear, which came true,” Seton Hall head coach Kevin Willard said, “was that Jackson was going to take over the game. And I thought that was the biggest difference. …He got them going. He’s a guy who doesn’t get talked a whole lot about, but I thought he was the difference in the game, believe it or not.”

Willard said he told his players that Wofford would be their biggest challenge of the season.

“That’s a heck of a basketball team,” he said. “…I knew this was probably going to be the best team we played all year just because they are so balanced inside and out, they run good stuff and they’re much better defensively than they look. …You get a 10 seed, you’re going to play a really, really good team. And that’s a really good team."