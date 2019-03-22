Foster parents needed

WILMINGTON -- Easterseals UCP is holding a foster parent open house, 6-7:30 p.m. April 2 at our office at 4130 Oleander Drive (at the intersection of 42nd Street). Foster parent training classes will be held 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, April 9-May 16.

This will be a casual evening with a short presentation as well as an opportunity for questions and answers. Easterseals are looking for parents who may be single, married, or in long-term relationships. The basic requirement is that you want to help children.

To register, call Pat Watson at 910-790-5921, ext. 8337.

Community grants available for nonprofits

NEW HANOVER COUNTY -- The board of advisors of the New Hanover County Community Foundation is currently accepting grant applications from area nonprofits that serve general needs in the local community.

Funds are available for nonprofit organizations that serve general community needs in New Hanover County. Grants will be awarded from the community grantmaking fund, Suzanne and George Taylor Endowment, Lucille Murchison Marvin Fund, Food Bank of Coastal Carolina Fund, and 1898 Memorial Fund.

Applications are available online beginning March 22. To apply visit https://www.nccommunityfoundation.org/. The deadline for applications is noon April 23.

For more information, contact Anne Sorhagen at 910-202-6727 or asorhagen@nccommunityfoundation.org.

Spelling bee teams needed

PENDER COUNTY -- The Pender Education Partnership, a foundation that supports students and staff with scholarships and min-grants, will host their fourth annual Spelling bee on April 25 at Heide Trask High School, 14328 N.C. 210, Rocky Point. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the bee begins at 6 p.m.

Registration of teams is open to companies and organizations. Registration is $100 per team. The first 10 teams to register receive one free word coupon. Registration forms are available on line at https://sites.google.com/pender.k12.nc.us/pcs/home, under Community/Community info tabs.

For more information, call 910-274-2100.

