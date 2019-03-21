North Carolina is the only state where women can't withdraw consent after sex begins.

This story was reported by an investigative collaboration of 11 news organizations led by Carolina Public Press.

Rape cases that make it to jury trials in North Carolina can be tough to win convictions — especially if the defendant says the sex was consensual.

Cumberland District Attorney Billy West calls those cases possibly the most difficult.

Most sex offense cases involve people who know each other, West said, and sometimes the evidence boils down to the victim’s word against the defendant’s.

This problem exists nationwide, but it is heightened in North Carolina because of a 40-year-old legal precedent that says a person cannot revoke consent after the act begins. Continuing to have sex after being asked to stop does not constitute a crime.

North Carolina is the only state in the nation where this is true, said Skye David, staff attorney for the N.C. Coalition Against Sexual Assault.

While state law defines sex with an incapacitated person as rape, court precedent says those laws don't apply if the person caused the incapacitation through drinking or drug use. That could change under a bill proposed in the legislature this week.

This is the fourth story in an investigative series, Seeking Conviction, examining sexual assault prosecutions and convictions in North Carolina, from a team of 11 media partners including Carolina Public Press and The Fayetteville Observer.

Victim blaming

Regardless of the rules, public attitudes about consent can lead to blaming sexual assault survivors. When these attitudes are prevalent among jury members, prosecutors face an uphill battle, even on cases that otherwise seem clear-cut.

In Macon County several years ago, a 16-year-old high school student disappeared during a party.

“She was brutally raped,” said Ashley Welch, the district attorney in southwestern North Carolina. The teen reported it immediately and made the long trip to Asheville to have a sexual assault nurse examiner collect the evidence from her body.

Welch wanted to prosecute the boy. She asked the grand jury to review the details and grant probable cause to proceed to trial. The first time the grand jury turned down charges, Welch said, she sat down with the girl and her mother.

“I didn’t see it coming,” Welch said. “That had never happened to me before. I was shocked. I told them I was going to try again, and not to worry.

“And then it happened again,” she said.

The third time, Welch said she just cried with them and told them how sorry she was.

“I sent it to a grand jury three times, and they wouldn’t give me (an indictment),” Welch said. “She was so victimized and she was in high school.”

“What the grand jury said is, it was her fault,” Welch said. “His story from the get-go was that it was consensual.”

“I couldn’t get a grand jury to give her probable cause, because she had gotten drunk at a party,” Welch said. “The last time I checked, that doesn’t mean you deserve to get raped.”

Even when a grand jury indicts, some jurors at trial will blame the victim when consent is in question, said Fayetteville police Lt. John Somerindyke, who heads the special victims unit. “All a defense lawyer has to do is have one juror buy into victim-blaming, and the case is gone.”

Despite the challenges of investigating a case involving disputed consent, Somerindyke said, his agency is willing to take a chance if the victim wants to pursue justice.

“I can’t speak for every agency in the state, but I feel like we are a little more proactive with our investigations and are willing to take a chance if the victim is willing to move forward with the court process, and put her hand on the Bible and testify in court,” Somerindyke said.

“If we have a good solid investigation … we aren’t going to worry about what the DA is or isn’t going to do, or what a jury is or isn’t going to do.”

Consent ‘under the influence’

Some of the victim-blaming runs counter to both the law and logic, noted Donna Miller, executive director of Esther’s House, a rape crisis center in Stanly County.

“You’ve still got that mentality, if (the rape survivor was) drinking or doing drugs, then they’re not credible,” Miller said. “But the general statute says, if they’re under the influence, they cannot give consent. So where is that line?”

That line may be interpreted in light of the legal precedent drawn in the 2008 N.C. Court of Appeals decision, State v. Haddock, which has made prosecuting second-degree rape and second-degree sex offense more complicated, experts said.

Prosecutors can prove those offenses two ways: by force and against a person's will, or against a person who is disabled or incapacitated. The court ruled that a person could not be considered "mentally incapacitated" when that person was responsible for their own incapacitation, according to Amber Lueken Barwick, a domestic and sexual violence resource prosecutor for the N.C. Conference of District Attorneys.

Forsyth County Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Dresel said that means prosecutors can't show mental incapacitation if the person who was assaulted willingly drank alcohol and became impaired, although prosecutors could still pursue charges if there is other evidence the sex act was forced and was without consent.

Withdrawn consent in N.C.

In 1979, the N.C. Supreme Court ruled that once a sex act begins, a woman cannot withdraw her consent. The court wrote: “If the actual penetration is accomplished with the woman's consent, the accused is not guilty of rape, although he may be guilty of another crime because of his subsequent actions.”

Welch, the DA from western North Carolina, called it a “troubling” precedent.

“I feel like you are able to withdraw consent at any time,” Welch said. “If you have consented to one act, to me it doesn’t mean that act can keep going as long as necessary.”

But it comes back to juries and how they view consent.

“You will see somebody that is consenting to a particular act, and all of a sudden it gets rougher than what they bargained for, or they change their mind, and we’re stuck,” Welch said. “If it goes from one sex act to another, I don’t feel like that law applies, but you still have to deal with that issue in front of a jury, and that’s going to be very hard to convict.”

Angelica Wind, executive director of a rape crisis center in Asheville, said she’s seen a few cases where a woman consents to sex with a condom, then the partner in mid-act removes it. Under that 1979 ruling, it’s legal to continue having sex even if the other person tells you to stop — as long as there was consent for the initial penetration.

Monika Johnson Hostler, executive director for N.C. Coalition Against Sexual Assault, started to keep a notebook about 10 years ago when she heard from women who tried to revoke consent. They are stymied by prosecutors who feel a jury won’t convict because of that 40-year-old ruling.

“A lot of these are generally younger women, teens or college-aged,” she said. “They are frustrated.”

Rep. Chaz Beasley and Sen. Jeff Jackson, Democrats from Mecklenburg County, proposed a bill in 2017 to criminalize continued sex after revocation of consent. The General Assembly never acted on the measure.

On Tuesday, Beasley and Reps. Jay Adams, Gale Adcock and Jamie Boles Jr. filed a bill proposing changes to existing law on incapacitation. A 2008 legal precedent interprets language in that law to mean raping someone who is mentally incapacitated is illegal only when victims didn’t voluntarily cause their own incapacitation by drinking or drug use.

House Bill 393 would remove language from the statute on which that legal precedent is based. Other parts of the measure would make it a felony to drug a person’s drink, broaden the definition of “caretaker” in the juvenile code, and remove “forcible” from several of the statutes that define rape crimes.

As of late Wednesday, the bill had another 56 cosponsors.

Johnson Hostler called the proposed legislation “a great first step for North Carolina” during a Wednesday press conference in Raleigh.

A reporter asked why revocation of consent wasn’t included in the bill. Beasley said it was something lawmakers discussed.

“My understanding is that there very well may be more movement on that issue as well,” Beasley said. “Stay tuned there.”

Beasley also fielded a question about Carolina Public Press’s analysis of statewide court data, published Monday, which found that more than 75 percent of those charged with serious sexual assault offenses are ultimately not convicted of a sexual assault charge.

“I do,” Beasley said, asked whether the legislature could help change those statistics. “There are some folks who don’t feel comfortable sharing their stories because they are concerned that nothing’s being done. We definitely want to provide a space where, if people go to law enforcement or they go to DSS, or they go to someone whose job it is to address these problems, … they will be heard and they will be remedied.”

Contributors to this article were Kate Martin, Frank Taylor and Imari Scarbrough of Carolina Public Press; Michael Hewlett and Sarah Newell of the Winston-Salem Journal, Paul Woolverton of The Fayetteville Observer and Jennifer Emert of WLOS. To find all the reporting done in this project, visit carolinapublicpress.org.