Onslow County

The following meals will be served at Onslow County Schools for the week of March 24:

Breakfast

Monday: Sausage biscuit, applesauce and orange juice.

Tuesday: Mini maple pancakes, raisins and apple juice.

Wednesday: Breakfast sausage pizza, applesauce and orange juice.

Thursday: French toast sticks, raisins and grape juice.

Friday: Donut, fresh fruit and orange juice.

Lunch

Monday: Choice of one: Corndog nuggets or macaroni and cheese. Choice of two: black-eyed peas, grape tomatoes, and baked apples.

Tuesday: Choice of one: Cheeseburger or honey siracha boneless wings. Choice of two: biscuit, broccoli and mixed vegetables and peaches.

Wednesday: Choice of one: Chicken sandwich or beef and bean chili. Choice of two: cornbread muffin, baked potatoes, steamed carrots and pears.

Thursday: Choice of one: Meatball sub or toasted cheese sandwich. Choice of two: vegetable beef soup, baby carrots, and fresh fruit.

Friday: Choice of one: Pizza or fish sandwich. Choice of two: cole slaw, baked beans and fresh fruit.

All meals served with choice of milk.

Camp Lejeune

The following meals will be served at Camp Lejeune Dependent Schools for the week of March 24:

Breakfast

Monday: Sausage biscuit, peaches and fruit juice.

Tuesday: Oatmeal, fresh fruit, and fruit juice.

Wednesday: Mini waffle, mixed fruit and fresh juice.

Thursday: Poptart, cereal, applesauce, and fruit juice.

Friday: French toast sticks, cereal, mixed fruit and fruit juice.

Lunch

Monday: Chicken nuggets with roll, baby carrots, garden salad and fresh fruit.

Tuesday: Nachos with beef and cheese, rice, corn, peas, romaine/spinach salad, pears and mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Cheeseburger or tuna salad; green beans, baked beans, peaches and fresh fruit.

Thursday: Grilled cheese sandwich with vegetable soup or corndog; broccoli, romaine/spinach salad, mixed fruit and pears.

Friday: Pepperoni or cheese pizza; oven fries, baby carrots and fresh fruit.

All meals served with choice of milk.

Carteret County

The following meals will be served at Carteret County Schools for the week of March 24:

Breakfast

Monday: Breakfast on a stick or donut holes, toast, cereal, apple juice and fresh fruit.

Tuesday: Breakfast pizza or poptart; cereal, toast, fruit juice and fresh fruit.

Wednesday: Sausage biscuit, cereal, toast, oatmeal, orange juice and dried fruit mix.

Thursday: French toast sticks, cereal, toast, fruit juice and fresh fruit.

Friday: Egg and cheese biscuit, grits, cereal, toast, apple juice and fresh fruit.

Lunch

Monday: Choice of one: Chicken nuggets or chilidog. Choice of two: cole slaw, baked beans, mixed berry cup and apple juice.

Tuesday: Choice of one: Chicken sandwich or toasted ham and cheese sandwich. Choice of two: tater tots, garden salad, peaches and apple juice.

Wednesday: Choice of one: Chicken pot pie or cheeseburger. Choice of two: carrot souffle, Steamed broccoli with cheese sauce, apple crisp and apple juice.

Thursday: Choice of one: Pepperoni pizza or taco with trimmings. Choice of two: refried beans, corn, fresh fruit and fruit juice.

Friday: Choice of one: Cheese sticks with marinara. Choice of two: spinach, sweet potato souffle, fresh fruit.

All meals served with choice of milk.

Jones County

The following meals will be served at Jones County Schools for the week of March 24:

Breakfast

Monday: Breakfast pizza, cereal, juice and fruit.

Tuesday: Fruit muffin, cereal, juice and fruit.

Wednesday: French toast sticks, cereal, juice and fruit.

Thursday: Cinnamon bun, cereal, juice and fruit.

Friday: Mini pancakes, cereal, juice and fruit.

Lunch

Monday: Cheeseburger or pizzasticks; sweet potatoes, turnips and mixed fruit.

Tuesday: Sausage, egg, cheese biscuit or pizza; potatoes, baby carrots and fresh fruit.

Wednesday: Taco with trimmings or pizzasticks; garden salad, ranchero beans and pears.

Thursday: Corndog or spaghetti with breadstick; broccoli, peas, and peaches.

Friday: Hot dog, corn, green beans, and craisins.

All meals served with choice of milk.