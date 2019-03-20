GRAHAM — Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC is suing two landowners in Alamance County Superior Court who, according to the suit, are denying company representatives access to their land.

“Mountain Valley is vested with the power of eminent domain under North Carolina law, and is a condemnor,” the suit reads. “North Carolina law expressly allows any condemnor to enter upon any lands, but not structures, prior to condemnation to make surveys, borings, examinations, and appraisals.”

MVP’s lawyers, Michael Thelen with Womble Bond Dickinson of Raleigh, and Joseph Kalo with Pittman and Steele of Burlington, prepared the two lawsuits — one against Charles and Deborah Jones, and the other against Allen and Cynthia Mitchell — and filed them March 13. They request an injunction forcing the property owners to give them access. A hearing is set for April 1.

The proposed Mountain Valley Pipeline Southgate would be a 72-mile, 24-inch-diameter line connecting to the existing MVP in Pittsylvania County, Va., to carry Marcellus Shale gas to the PSNC distribution system south of Graham near Cherry Lane Road, according to documents submitted to the county.

The pipeline, still under construction, has been controversial in Virginia and cited for violating environmental regulations more than 300 times, according to a lawsuit filed by Virginia’s attorney general in December, the Roanoke Times reported.

MVP Southgate would provide low-cost, reliable access to natural gas to PSNC Energy customers, according to the MVP website, but opponents, including the Haw River Assembly and Sierra Club, say it will be a health and environmental hazard, and potentially an abuse of property rights.

The Alamance County Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution in September opposing the pipeline. While the commissioners have no authority to permit or stop the pipeline, the resolution will go to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The Mitchells have close to 50 acres between them on Isley Road and Indian Village Trail in Haw River, according to the suit. The Joneses have close to 11 acres, also on Isley Road in Haw River.

The company started trying to make contact with the property owners nearly a year ago with several letters sent in April.

Allen Mitchell called MVP representative David Gourley on April 23 and told him MVP employees were not permitted on his property, according to the suit.

The Joneses initially granted permission to MVP representative Darrell Dinkler by phone April 30, but rescinded that May 17 by email, according to the suit.

Both sets of defendants also have written to MVP representatives denying them access to their properties, and have received more than a dozen letters each from the company, all of which are attached to the suits as exhibits.

Read the full lawsuit: Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC vs. Allen Scott Mitchell and Cynthia C. Mitchell:

Read the full lawsuit: Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC vs. Charles A. Jones and Deborah A. Jones: