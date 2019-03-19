DNA – it is making everyday people research more about the world and travels of their ancestors than ever before. Is it a bad thing? I don’t think so even though people are concerned about “shared information.” If you want to keep your life private stay off of Facebook. If you want to meet family and find out where you came from, have your DNA tested.

The great mystery of Jack the Ripper may be solved. DNA evidence obtained from a possible specimen from a brutal Jack the Ripper crime scene (it is a 50/50 chance this evidence tested was really obtained at the scene) has linked the crimes to a 23 year old butcher, who as a matter of fact, was a prime suspect at the time. He died in a mental facility in the early 1900s.

Do you know a 16 year old? Do they pay taxes, buy the groceries, work to support themselves? At this time, 99 percent of them do not, but there is an odd push by some people to allow them the right to vote. Vote in elections from local to presidential. I’m not okay with this. When our schools had “mock” elections back in the 1990’s the candidates selected were never the ones who won, instead they were either the youngest candidate or the funniest (Remember Ross Perot? Who didn’t love those pie charts!). Teenagers are not thinking about the state of Social Security when they are 65 or impact on tax returns.

Today most 16 year olds are more interested in video games and the best smart phones than what things will be like in 20 years. I’m not saying that there aren’t some very mature 16 year olds with great ideas, of course there are, but that still doesn’t justify changing the laws.

With spring just around the corner, it’s time to think about getting outdoors, cleaning up your yard, planting some pretty plants and finding that perfect target rifle for some afternoon fun.

Ruger 10/22 rifles and Henry lever action .22’s are some of the most popular and affordable options to get a young person started or to just have some fun. .22 ammo is back and available and cheap to shoot. A box of 500 rounds starts around $24 and can give you a fun day at the range. Light weight and easy to handle, a .22 rifle may be just what you need to put down your phone and get outside and enjoy nature.

Interested in a .22 pistol? Ruger Mark IV’s are available in different colors and length barrels and are even available in light weight options. These handguns are super accurate and easy to use, making a day of target shooting fun for the whole family. Want something more designed for carry and target? How about a Walther P22 or Ruger SR22 (these also come in fun colors like purple and turquoise). These 10 round pistols are light enough to carry but comfortable enough to shoot, making practice a joy. Both the pistols and rifles start at $299 and up.

Remember knowledge is power and DNA links all of us, so learn about your past and enjoy!

