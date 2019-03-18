Remember a couple of weeks ago when it seemed winter was on the ropes, warmth was all around and the alluring siren song of gardening was all but overwhelming?

Then here was this cranky guy, Diogenes with a grow-lamp saying, "Not yet! Don't listen to your plants as the beg to be planted. There's more cold coming!"

You're welcome.

The next few mornings (including this one, which saw temperatures skid below freezing for several hours in the northern Cape Fear region) are why we wait. I promise, there will be plenty of summer for tomatoes and peppers in the Sandhills. There always is.

I'm an eternal optimist when it comes to gardening, occasionally fatally so for my plants. After getting freezer burned a few times jumping the gardening gun, I've learned that one robin does not a spring make.

If there's any consolation, this should be the end of our cold threats. The rest of March is shaping up nicely and barring the weather equivalent of an Iona upset of UNC, the Cape Fear region has a green light for plants by the weekend.

In a nutshell: The Cape Fear region will sit under stable, but chilly, high pressure for the first half of our work week. This gives us an easy forecast, with the exception of just how cold things will get overnight.

Monday morning was a good example: In Fayettevlle, the temperature didn't quite dip to freezing: In northern Moore and Lee County, about 40 miles away, temperatures skidded into the upper 20s and stayed below freezing well after sunrise. That's going to happen again this week.

Here's the setup: With high pressure, daytime conditions will be pleasant. Today should push into the mid-60s with plenty of sunshine for Fayetteville.

But tonight, the Cape Fear region see "will-it-or-won't-it" conditions again as clear skies and windless nights foster frost and potential freezing across much of the region.

A slight shot of reinforcing cold is expected to slip into the region early Tuesday, meaning folks on PT and kids at the bus stop may feel wind chills dipping into the upper 20s. Highs across the region will likely stall in the upper 50s, with a chance at 60 in the southern tier.

Look for a light easing of the chill, mainly less wind, by mid-week. The last close call for freezing in Fayetteville will come Wednesday morning, but frost remains a possibility in sheltered areas.

The best day: For a region weary of cloudiness, you can pick and choose. We're looking dry until an offshore energy system slides past on Thursday. The wind Tuesday will bite a bit, so go with Wednesday,

Down the road: By way of apology (and giving folks who were prudent enough to wait a reward) the weekend is looking great. Sunshine, highs sneaking back toward 70, the 10-day outlook calls for temperatures to stay above freezing in the region, hopefully your team won its first-round game ... we have nothing to fear.

Except pollen. More on that next time.

Have a great day!

Have a question? Chick Jacobs can be reached at ncweatherhound@gmail.com or at NCWeatherhound on Twitter.