On March 15, 2019, the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office went to the address 857 Tyree Rd. Kinston, North Carolina, in attempt to served state warrants on multiple subjects at the residence stemming from a narcotics investigation conducted by the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit.

Upon arriving at the residence Detectives apprehended two subjects fleeing on foot from the residence and three other subjects at the residence that were wanted for various other charges unrelated to the narcotics investigation.

Detectives also obtained a search warrant for the property, which resulted in the location and seizure of approximately 245 grams of marijuana and paraphernalia items consistent with distributing controlled substances.

The following subjects were arrested during the investigation:

Hakeem Jerkins was arrested for possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana. Jerkins was also wanted in relation to multiple warrants out of Lenoir, Wayne and Pitt Counties to include: two counts of failure to appear to court on speeding and driving while license revoked, child abuse and assault on a female. Jerkins received a $13,000 secured bond and was placed in the Lenoir County Detention Facility.

Michael Laphonte Jones was arrested for reisting dlaying and obstructing a officer and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana. Jones was also wanted on a second degree trespassing charge from Lenoir County. Jones received a $7,000 secured bond and was placed in the Lenoir County Detention Facility.

Rashard Jamal Oneil was arrested for possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana. Oneil was also wanted for a probation violation in Lenoir County. Oneil received a $25,000 secured bond and was placed in the Lenoir County Detention Facility.

Kenji Jerkins Jr. was arrested for warrants from of Pitt County for domestic assault on a female. Jerkins was taken before a magistrate and placed in the Lenoir County Detention Facility under a 48 hour hold and no bond.

Na'Keem Ra'Quall Moore was arrested for failing to appear to court on a no operators license charge and a failing to display registration charge. Moore received a $1,000 secured bond and was placed in the Lenoir County Detention Facility.