Asheboro Police

On March 8, Douglas McCall Allen of Smith Allen Inc., West Ward Street, Asheboro, reported a possible scam at his business.

Recent reports

* March 8: Brandon Michael Wysong, Kingsway Road, Hanover Court Apartments, Asheboro, reported a larceny.

* March 8: Anna Leigh Parris, Kingsway Road, Hanover Court Apartments, Asheboro, reported a breaking and entering to her 1991 Buick and that someone sorted through the items inside.

* March 10: David Browning Durham, Sherwood Avenue, Asheboro, reported a breaking and entering at his residence.

* March 10: Asheboro Police responded to a residence of Virginia Avenue, Asheboro, in reference to an overdose.

* March 10: Asheboro Police responded to an address on North Fayetteville Street, Asheboro, in reference to an assault in progress.

Recent charges

* Danny NMN Owens, 52, 67 Forest Brook Circle, Asheboro, simple assault.

* Michael Arthur Phillips, 47, 1927 Harvell St., Asheboro, resisting a public officer, driving with license revoked-impaired revocation, failure to heed light or siren.

* Sergio Solis Jaramillo, 34, 2001Lot 6, Lakeview Road, Asheboro, headlamp violation, littering, simple possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

* Kenneth Tyrone Spinks, 29, 865 Rambling Road, Randleman, misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen property.

* Timothy Blake Woodell, 32, 67 Forest Brook Circle, Asheboro, simple assault.

Randolph Sheriff

On March 5, William P. Brown reported the theft from his motor vehicle parked in the parking lot of Randolph County Sheriff’s Officer of a scanner. No value was given for the missing item.

Recent reports

* Feb. 21: Breanna N. Estep, Richey Road, Denton, reported the theft from her residence of a Honda dirt bike valued at $700.

* March 6: Mandy T. Griffin, Wedgewood Terrace, Trinity, reported the theft of $70 in cash.

* March 6: Charles W. Routh, Plainfield Road, Sophia, reported a theft from his 1984 Chevy Blazer parked at his residence.

* March 7: Jeffrey B. Loflin, New Hope Road, Denton, reported the theft of two toolboxes. total value $700, from his outbuilding at his residence.

* March 7: Classie M. Cheek, Old Siler City Road, Ramseur, reported a shed valued at $1,000 stolen from his carport.

* March 7: Lauria A. Hudak, Tom Hill Road, Archdale, reported a fraud. No further details were provided.

Recent charges

* Deshawn Leigh Buchanan, 41, 121 N. Randolph Ave., Asheboro, court/receive active sentence.

* Brandi Dawn Cagle, 27, 3210 Staley’s Farm Road, Lot 11, Asheboro, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine.

* James Richard Inman, 32, 254 Poplar St., Randleman, civil order for arrest.

* Caitlin Olivia Moyer, 27, 1382 Grantville Lane, Asheboro, simple assault.

* Mark Allen Raisley, 31, no permanent address, Asheboro, disclosure of private information, harassing phone call, cyber-stalking threats, misdemeanor stalking.

* Robbie Lee Ratlliff, 21, 91 Forest Brook Circle, Asheboro, second-degree trespass, larceny of a motor vehicle.