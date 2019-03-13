WED., MARCH 13

Rosie Herrera Dance Theater: 6:30 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. show at CFCC Wilson Center, 703 N. Third St., Wilmington. Tickets $25 plues fees and taxes. For mature audiences only. Performances contain strobe effects. "Make Believe" the newest work of choreographer and dancer Rosie Herrera. "Make Believe" is a dance theater work that uses religious iconography to explore themes of love and romance. It deconstructs what it means to believe in magic and how that bleeds into our constructions of spirituality, as well as our understanding of romance. Details: https://cfcc.edu/capefearstage/ or 910-362-7999.

THU. MARCH 14

Play Time! Exhibit: 9 a.m-5 p.m. at Cape Fear Museum of History and Science, 814 Market St., Wilmington. Admission $5-$8. The exhibit explores how people play, create, and use their imagination as children and adults. The display includes items from the museum’s historic toy collection and hands-on activities ranging from creating art to playing dress-up. 910-798-4362.

Little Explorers Out & About: 11 a.m. at the Hemenway Center, 507 McRae St., Wilmington. Free admission. For ages 3-6 and their adult helpers, features hands-on activities, interactive circle time, experiments and games related to the theme "Little Einsteins." 910 798-4362.

"Antony & Cleopatra": by the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at UNCW, 1-5 p.m. at OLLI, 620 S. College Road, Wilmington. Admission $6-$20. Stars Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo as Shakespeare’s fated couple in his great tragedy of politics, passion and power. 910-962-4034.

Thursday Morning Music Club: 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 125 S. Third St., Wilmington. Free admission. Features organist C. Justin Smith in a recital that includes work by Johann Sebastian Bach, Virgil Fox, Charles Villiers Stanford, and Henri Mulet. 704-477-1575.

Art League of Leland: 4-6 p.m. at Leland Cultural Arts Center, 1212 Magnolia Village Way, Leland. Presentations by professional photographers John Mehalik, Alan Morris, and Paul Schreiber. Each will share his photographic journey, personal tips for shooting great photographs, and suggestions for artists who take photographs for reference in their future creations. Open to the public.

Art Reception for David Norris: 6-8 p.m. at Platypus & Gnome, 9 S. Front St., Wilmington. Free admission. Features brayers, brushes, and color pencils, which includes printmaking and drawings by the artist. Free champagne and appetizers. 910-763-8341.

