Editor's Note: This article is made possible through a sponsored content partnership with New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Most people being treated for glaucoma wouldn’t know they had it if it weren’t for regular screenings by ophthalmologists and optometrists.

About 3 million Americans have glaucoma, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Glaucoma is the second leading cause of blindness worldwide, the CDC says.

The two primary types of glaucoma are open-angle glaucoma and closed-angle glaucoma.

While closed-angle glaucoma produces symptoms such as pain and loss of vision, it is rare compared to what Dr. Katherine I. Ochsner of Ochsner Eye in Wilmington calls the “garden variety” open-angle glaucoma, which has no symptoms.

“It’s called the silent thief of sight for that reason,” Ochsner said. Fifty percent of people with glaucoma don’t know they have the disease, according to the CDC.

Both types of glaucoma can lead to blindness, Ochsner said.

“It’s not an inevitable outcome of the glaucoma,” she said. “If treated early and effectively, then we can stop the vision loss in its tracks. It will be a lifetime of treatment. It doesn’t go away.”

Glaucoma tends to run in families and is far more common in African-Americans than Caucasians, she said.

People in those high-risk groups can be proactive.

“It’s really a matter of awareness and getting in to see somebody to screen for it, particularly if you have a family history,” Ochsner said.

Open-angle glaucoma can be detected by measuring intraocular pressure, examining the optic nerve – where damage from glaucoma occurs, and by using a computer program to test peripheral vision, the first part of the patient’s sight that is lost, she said.

Intraocular pressure is measured by using a device known as a tonometer to touch the surface of the eye, a process known as applanation tonometry, Ochsner said. Some doctors – particularly in retail settings – still use a device that shoots a puff of air onto the eye’s surface to measure intraocular pressure, she said.

Closed-angle glaucoma tends to occur in people who are farsighted and those of Asian heritage because their eyes’ anterior chambers are narrower than normal, according to the Ochsner Eye website. Some patients without these risk factors go on to develop closed-angle glaucoma as well, the site says.

While patients with closed-angle glaucoma usually have symptoms, doctors can detect those who are at risk for the disease by using a screening method known as gonioscopy.

“It looks at the angle, which is where the fluid of the eye is produced and circulates out,” Ochsner said. “The eye is fluid filled. It has to make fluid and have it get out at the same rate so the pressure can remain stable. If that drainage system is blocked, which we can only detect with a special lens, then they can develop angle closure glaucoma. Hopefully we detect it before it actually develops and then we can do intervention that will prevent it from actually developing.”

Careful monitoring of patients’ eyes is necessary to treat glaucoma and prevent vision loss, she said.

“The first line of therapy is very often drops – or it has been historically – eye drops that have to be used every day for the rest of your life,” Ochsner said. “More recently we’ve started doing first-line therapy with laser and also some less-invasive surgical procedures that can either be done by themselves and/or at the time of cataract surgery.”

Glaucoma occurs more frequently in older people who very often also tend to have cataracts, she said.

“It’s really a kind of an exciting time for glaucoma treatment because we have a whole bunch of minimally invasive procedures,” Ochsner said. “Glaucoma used to be treated primarily with drops but has now become more of an interventional disease. We have much safer and minimally invasive treatment options for the patient. It’s nice when we know that they’re going to get their treatment rather than having to rely on them to take their drops.”

Ochsner is a board-certified ophthalmologist and fellowship-trained glaucoma specialist and experienced cataract surgeon.

She grew up in New Orleans and earned her medical degree from Louisiana State University Medical School. Her general ophthalmology training was at the University of Louisville.

She studied medical ethics and pursued subspecialty training in glaucoma at the University of Texas. After completing her glaucoma fellowship, Ochsner joined the faculty at the University of Texas, where she served as director of glaucoma services and fellowship training for nearly 10 years before moving to Wilmington.

While general optometrists and ophthalmologists can treat glaucoma, they often refer patients to Ochsner.

“They will refer to me if there’s a question about diagnosis and/or they don’t have the capability of doing the testing in their office, or the treatment regimen or drops are no longer effective,” she said. “If they reach the point where they can’t treat it any longer in their office, they refer to me for the next level of treatment with laser surgery.”