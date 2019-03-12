ARRESTS

The following people were arrested on felony charges by law enforcement agencies in Davidson County, and, unless noted otherwise, were either placed in the Davidson County Detention Center or released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on the date given:

• Kevin Dewayne Flannery, 45, of 132 Jewell St., Thomasville, was charged with habitual larceny, misdemeanor larceny, misdemeanor second degree trespassing, $5,000 secured bond, April 18.

• Christopher Lee Broadley, 29, of 164 Richard Road, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, identity theft, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, misdemeanor second degree trespassing, $20,000 secured bond, April 22.

• Jonathan Wayne Meadows, 33, homeless, was charged with a felony parole violation, no bond, March 7.

• Joshua Petty, 16, of 3844 N.C. Highway 8, was charged with assault on law enforcement causing physical injury, misdemeanor disorderly conduct on school grounds, misdemeanor assault on a school employee, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, misdemeanor communicating threats, custody release, April 23.

• Tessa Brooke Perry, 27, of Salisbury, was charged with habitual larceny, larceny by removing a component of an anti-inventory device, misdemeanor larceny, misdemeanor second degree trespassing, $10,000 secured bond, April 11.

• Aaron Ryan Massey, 29, of 4237 Valley Drive, Thomasville, was charged with obtaining property under false pretense, $1,000 secured bond, April 3.

• Trent Kyle Hawks, 28, of Statesville, was charged with possession of a firearm violation, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $20,000 secured bond, April 5.

• James Clayton Warner, 42, of Kernersville, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $5,000 secured bond, April 2.

• Gabriel Sebastian Beckom, 26, of 18 Lynn Drive, Thomasville, was charged with larceny by removing a component of an anti-inventory device, misdemeanor second degree trespassing, $1,000 secured bond, April 3.

• Zackary Glenn Cuzzen, 17, of 102 Burrow Court, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, $1,000 secured bond, March 25.

• Johnny Ray Gordon, 55, of 1760 Stemp Everhart Road, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a counterfeit instrument, $5,000 secured bond, April 4.

• Xavier Jodeci Green, 26, homeless, was arrested on a fugitive warrant for a probation violation out of Richland County, South Carolina, $50,000 secured bond, March 11.

• Makeeba Latrice Johnson, 38, of 106 Winston St., Apt. 7, Thomasville, was charged with breaking and entering to terrorize or injure, misdemeanor injury to personal property, $5,000 secured bond, April 24.

• Demaraus Jumale McNeair, 27, of 1882 Junior Order Home Road, was charged with felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, misdemeanor larceny, misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, two counts of misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance, $5,000 secured bond, April 22.