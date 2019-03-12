If you come into my shop you will notice the giant clock on the wall has the wrong time on it four months out of the year. Why? Because I refuse to turn back my clocks, at work or at home. My body works best with light. My farm animals prefer to be fed later in the day (in light) than at 4 p.m. in the dark. Why do we turn these clocks back and forth? It’s not natural by any definition. The argument about kids waiting at the bus in the dark intrigues me. Based on the traffic to local schools how many kids (other than mine) are even on the buses? I want to get off work and feel the sun on my face! My vote is yes, let us stay in Daylight Saving Time. No turning back the clocks this fall — let’s make it happen!

Kentucky is now the 16th state that has a Constitutional Carry law that allows law abiding citizens 21 years of age or older to carry concealed without a permit. People can still get a conceal carry permit if they want to travel, but it will no longer be mandatory. Good job Kentucky!

Is North Carolina one of the 16 states? Not at this time. North Carolina is an open carry state which means a law abiding citizen can carry open (and fully visible) but still requires a permit to carry concealed. What if you carry open but want to leave your gun in the car? Simple, you are allowed to secure that weapon (in a locked box or glove box) until you return to the vehicle. Once in operation, you must keep your weapon visible — on the seat next to you is most common. Why you ask? If a law enforcement officer was to approach your vehicle or your person they need to be able to see your weapon. I always suggest letting an officer know that you have a weapon should they approach your car and keep your hands on the steering wheel.

Do you need to announce you have a gun if you have an NC conceal and carry permit and are approached by law enforcement in your vehicle? Yes, the law states that you do need to tell the officer, but you do not have to show the weapon or turn over the weapon.

Determining fact from fiction when most people get their information from on line sites or social groups can be tricky and I always advise people to pick up the phone and call your local law enforcement or local gun shops. If you feel like you didn’t get the detailed answer you were expecting, just call another shop or agency.

Traveling with a firearm? I always recommend calling the State Police in the states you are going through to make sure you are doing everything legal. You don’t want to become a felon just for visiting Aunt Betty in Maryland.

Remember knowledge is power, daylight is wonderful and making a phone call can save you a lot of time and trouble when it comes to the laws.

Dorothy Royal is the owner of Surf City Guns and Ammo, mother of two wonderful children, ringmaster of a herd of miniature ponies and an avid member of the Surf City Writers Group and Topsail Book Club.