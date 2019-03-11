On March 14, Hendersonville Green Drinks welcomes the Rev. Scott Hardin-Nieri, director of the Creation Care Alliance of WNC.

The Creation Care Alliance is a program of MountainTrue that unites people of faith and congregations around a moral and spiritual call to preserve the integrity, beauty and health of God’s creation.

In his talk, Hardin-Nieriwill focus on the variety of ways faith communities have come together to care for forests and rivers and how these efforts are born from the seeds of morality, compassion and love found in many faiths.

The event will be held at Black Bear Coffee, 318 N. Main St. Hendersonville, with networking at 5:30 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6 p.m.