Old Baldy Lighthouse is bringing Bald Head Island’s history to the mainland on March 21 for a Historic Happy Hour at Tails Piano Bar in downtown Wilmington. Join staff of the Old Baldy Foundation, the non-profit tasked with preserving Old Baldy Lighthouse, for an evening learning about Bald Head Island’s four centuries of history while enjoying spirited drinks.

Bald Head Island played a significant role in the development of Wilmington as North Carolina’s Port City. Old Baldy, North Carolina’s oldest standing lighthouse, is one of three lighthouses that served mariners on Bald Head Island throughout history. The island witnessed the demise of the “Gentleman Pirate” in 1718, hosted both a Revolutionary War and Civil War battle, and provided refuge to mariners saved by the U.S. Life-Saving Service and Coast Guard. Staff will also orient guests about the logistics of visiting Bald Head Island during the 2019 season. Questions about tours, riding the ferry, and other island amenities may be answered so guests can plan their excursion to one of North Carolina’s most pristine and historic barrier islands.

Old Baldy’s Historic Happy Hour is March 21 from 5:30–7 p.m. at Tails Piano Bar, located at 115 South Front Street in downtown Wilmington. The event is free, but donations to the Old Baldy Foundation are kindly accepted. Drinks and charcuterie boards are available for purchase throughout the event.

For more information, contact the Old Baldy Foundation at 910-457-7481.

