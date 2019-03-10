Editor’s note: Walter Sprouse announced his retirement as president of the Randolph County Economic Development Corp. in early January, citing health issues. The following is a profile of the EDC leader written before he left his position. To read the full version, see the February 2019 issue of Thrive: Life in Our Town and Beyond.

An update from the EDC

Clyde Phillips, chair of the Randolph County Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors, said the board is just getting started in the process to select a new president following Walter Sprouse’s retirement announcement.

“As this was an unexpected situation, we are starting from the beginning and proceeding cautiously, desiring to avoid mistakes which could result from a rushed process,” he said in a statement.

“We have established a search committee which is being chaired by EDC Vice Chair Billy Hardin, and we will relay more specific information about the process once the committee has made some definitive progress. During the transition period, we have named Kevin Franklin to serve as interim president. We are confident in his ability to handle all aspects of the position during this time.”

When Walter Sprouse was in Camden, S.C., the chamber of commerce president there asked Sprouse if he could start up an economic development organization, a perceived need for the area.

Sprouse said he didn’t know what that would entail, so he sought advice from an expert in South Carolina state government.

What would he need?

“Lots of statistical data and buildings with sewer and water,” he said an official told him nearly 40 years ago.

“If you don’t have that, you’ve got dirt. Everybody’s got dirt.”

Thus began a career for Sprouse that coincided with the coming of age of the economic development industry as a whole on a national scale.

Today, Sprouse, after two stints as the executive director of the Randolph County Economic Development Corp., is nearing the likely end of that career. Now 70 with four grandkids under 10 that he and his wife, Cookie, would like to spend more time with, and facing a non-life-threatening medical issue that could potentially sideline him for months later this year, he’s left the building.

In January, he sat down to talk about economic development, how it’s often misperceived and some of the aspects of it he liked the least, with an interesting tale here or there.

The job

Sprouse offered a layman’s view on exactly what his job is and what his department does.

“The Economic Development Corp. was formed in 1985. It’s a nonprofit organization. We’re not part of county government, but we receive the majority of our funding from local government. All the municipalities and the county help to fund us. And that’s important. Before I got here, they decided to put the mayors and a representative of the county commissioners on the board of directors. Basically, if you’re helping to pay for it, you should be able to help direct not only how the money’s being spent but the direction of the organization.

“Basically what happens is this: A company decides that they need to expand. A company finds they have about three options of what they can do.”

1. “They can either get in the car and start saying, ‘Well, we need to be in Virginia or North Carolina or South Carolina,’ and they can ride around themselves until they find something. That is the most inefficient way to do it, obviously.”

2. “They could get online this day and age and see what they can find. Most of the time what they will do is either get in touch with the state, call the governor’s office and say, ‘We’re a company and we’re thinking about locating or doing an expansion, what do you have?’ The governor’s office will immediately pass that on to the state economic development group. And then they take that and basically they say, ‘What are you looking for?’

“They might say, ‘We want to be within two miles of an interstate highway, we want to be within 30 minutes of a commercial airport, we need rail, we need a certain amount of water, we use a certain amount of wastewater, we could use natural gas, a good workforce, we need a good community college.’ What I gave you just now, in your mind, you could eliminate a lot of places in North Carolina that don’t have interstate highways or they don’t have railways or they don’t have natural gas. That’s the big thing, natural gas.

“Our job is to make sure we get in front of those project managers and say, ‘Here we are. Here’s what we’ve got.’ Whenever you have a company that is interested in some place that has interstate highways, a good workforce, water, sewer, natural gas, rail, community college, close to a larger city but not in a big city, reasonable prices, business-friendly community, that’s us. So, generally, that’s our job to make sure we communicate with all those people.”

3. “The other way a company can do it is hire a site selection consultant. It used to be there were be four or five major ones in the United States; there’s probably now 200. So what will happen is they’ll say instead of getting in touch with these states or instead of doing the research ourselves, let’s hire a site selection group.

“When the consultants get that prospect, our job is to be in front of them. We want them to immediately think of us.

“We also have a good working relationship with a lot of our allies and the allies are very important, too. Duke Energy, Piedmont Natural Gas, the Department of Transportation, the county, the cities, the towns. We’re active with all the chambers.

“We work with existing industries, too. You’re always going to have more existing industries than new industries and announcements.”

Existing industries work is a big part of the EDC’s mission. In just one month in late 2018, the EDC celebrated five company expansions in all parts of the county — Trinity, Archdale, Liberty, Asheboro and Seagrove. And right after that, a furniture company expanded in the High Point section of Randolph County.

Buildings and sites

When Sprouse returned to his job — now in a new location at 176 N. Fayetteville St., the revamped old bank building on the corner of Salisbury and Fayetteville streets across from First United Methodist Church — he had a chance for a few breaths before his duties quickly began again in earnest.

“On my first day back, I got here at 10 o’clock in the morning and the entire [Greensboro-Randolph] Megasite team was in my office at 11. They said, ‘Here’s what’s going on and here’s what’s happening and get a pen and paper out, here’s what you need to be doing.’ So we all started working on it. I literally hit the ground running.”

At the same time, he instructed his staff to make sure all of the data on the RCEDC website was up to date for all projects, as that was often the first contact for people interested in Randolph County buildings and sites.

“The biggest thing we have difficulty with are buildings. We just don’t have any buildings. The last four buildings we had were on the market on average about 5 1/2 days. And the buildings we have are industrial buildings and we don’t have that many.”

The RCEDC website (www.rcedc.com) contains statistical breakdowns for buildings and sites. Visitors can click on one and see a basic site plan, size, price and a horde of specs and other pertinent info and details. Sign up for free and you get access to even more information plus PDFs to print to create your own packet.

Among the buildings to work with now is the Sears building. Sprouse said he convinced the Randolph Mall owners to not tear it down for now because, at 46,000 square feet with a mostly open floor plan, it could make for an excellent customer service workplace.

“We can find an incoming customer service; like, you have problems with (something), you can call a 1-800 number and they answer the phones. Customer service, usually they employ 200-250 people and the main thing is they don’t care about water and sewer, they don’t need rail. They want workforce and parking. The main thing we want to show about this building right now is the parking. Whoever works in here will have the benefit of going to Chick-fil-A or the little Japanese place or maybe do some shopping. They also know they’re relatively safe.”

Another of those sites is the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite near Liberty.

“The Megasite, that’s going to happen, I think sooner than later. I’ll be glad to know the things we did here, with all the statistical data and our website, all that helps locate a company in the Megasite. We’re the ones who are responsible for the Megasite website. We updated that again this year. Once again, not a whole lot of fanfare about that, but just a tremendous amount of hours.”

Building-wise, Sprouse said, “The only other thing you can do is go into some sort of speculator industrial building, which we are working on, but it takes a little bit of time to do that. We own some land up in west Randleman business park, about 30-something acres. We’re talking with several developers about building some buildings. So that’s going to get rolling. One of the goals I want to do before the end of March is to get that paperwork signed.”

Misconceptions of the job

Sprouse loves the job, but you can tell one perception of it gets under his skin.

“You don’t have somebody who calls on a Monday and says send me some information on that site and you send them the information and on Wednesday they say, ‘That looks good, I’m going to come in next Thursday,’ and so the following Thursday they come in and the following Monday say, ‘OK, we’re buying it and building the plant.’ There are some people that actually think that, but they don’t understand. It’s more involved than a lot of people realize.

“Somebody asked me the other day, ‘What is the biggest problem about working in economic development?’ I said, ‘Not being able to tell people what you’re doing.’ That’s the worst part. Every single company has you sign confidentiality agreements so you don’t tell anybody.”

He offered a good example with one big secret he kept from his wife.

“We probably worked on The Timken Company for two years. We walked more land in this county than you could imagine.

“Those guys were in here all the time. There were times they would come in on Sunday night, Sunday afternoon. They would stay at the Sir Robert Inn and a restaurant was not open, so I’d say, ‘Why don’t you just come over to the house? e’d walk in and I’d say, ‘Cookie, this is Mark, this is Larry.’ She knew better than to ask, ‘Who are you with? Where are you from? What do you do?’ She would talk with them about family, stuff like that. Mark and Larry were probably in my house 15 times over a two-year period.

“At that point in time, The Courier-Tribune was an afternoon newspaper. We decided to announce one morning early. We had the groundbreaking, we had the bulldozer, we had Richard Petty sitting behind the bulldozer, had ‘Timken’ written on that big blade. He fired that thing up, he pushed that thing forward, that first dirt just rolled, it was just perfect. Richard had his cowboy hat on and they made all the pictures. I got home that afternoon, my wife got home from teaching that afternoon. She said, ‘Did you have a good announcement?’ I said, Yeah.’ She got the newspaper. She opened it up and said “Timken to locate …” She looked at me and said, ‘So that’s who they are.’

“Two years, sleeping with this woman every night, and I didn’t even talk about it in my sleep. So that’s the worst part about this job, the absolute worst part is that people want to know what’s going on.”

To illustrate just what kind of info his staff collects for every project request, he pulled out a quarter-inch thick packet.

“The most important thing I can tell you is this: When a company visits the community, the entire recruitment process from start to announcement, when they decide to visit a community, 90 percent of your work has already been done. People say how can that be possible? Because of all the information that is required on the RFPs and stuff like that. This is one response and all the questions they had right there we had to answer.”

He started reading the questions.

“What is the average grade of the site? Has the site been graded? How much clearing the grading cost would be. What’s the groundwater level? What’s the soil-bearing capacity? How many wetlands or streams? What about the clay layers? What is the PI index of the soil? Is the site location near a flood plain? Is it a seismic zone? Is it a hurricane zone? What is the wind load zone for the site? How much wind blows and what direction does it blow? When we hear that, we’re thinking they’ve got an air emission. They want to know where that stuff’s going.

“What’s the building setback? What’s the power load? What’s the maximum power load? What is the compressed air pressure estimated at that point? It’s 11NM3/H at 6 bars or 4,000 NM3/H at 10-12 bars. I had no idea. But when they ask the questions, we have to answer that.

“No contamination on the site? No danger due to radioactive residuals? Any rocky ground? That one gets us every time.”

Dozens of more questions followed. “That’s just local. Then we get into state information.”

Then the EDC, having given information on how the area might affect the company, has to learn how the company might affect the area.

“We have to know what kind of waste capacity, what kind of waste stream the company is going to have and how that affects the waste treatment plant for the city of Randleman, or town or Archdale or Ramseur, Asheboro or wherever it’s going to be. We have to know what the company is going to do. We have to know what kind of air quality permit they’re going to have, what kind of permitting they’re going to totally need. We need to know what is the pounds per square inch of the dirt to put the building on.

“The other thing is on air quality, what are they going to emit and how does that fit the standards. We have to know all of that stuff. We have to know about all the financing. Here’s what we’re going to do: What kind of tax breaks can we get? What kind of incentives can we get? What are they going to do about training and all of that stuff. On and on and on and on.”

The future

So, if Sprouse was hunting for his replacement, what would he look for?

“I think the main thing is you’re going to need somebody who understands the process. Projects don’t fall out of the tree. The other thing, too, is you have to understand it is a lengthy process. Usually, that time period is very long.

“I think the quickest one we ever had, in my time here, was probably 6 months.

“So, No. 1, somebody that understands confidentiality, is not scared of hard work, and the other thing, too, is not scared of disappointment. I’ve always said the best economic developer ever is someone who had to ask about six girls to the prom before he got a date cause you’ve got to take a lot of rejection in this job.”