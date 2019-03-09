How your federal officials voted the week ending March 8.

Revamp of Electoral Systems and Campaign Funding: The House on March 8 passed, 234-193, a 700-page Democratic bill (HR 1) that would make it easier to register to vote and participate in federal elections; begin partial public financing of House campaigns; help states fortify voting systems against cyberattacks; require disclosure of "dark money" political contributions; end partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts; require presidential and vice-presidential candidates to disclose their tax returns and crack down on influence peddling by inaugural committees, among other provisions. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.

Voting no: David Rouzer, R

Tax-Exempt Political Activity: Voting 194-238, the House on March 7 defeated a Republican bid to remove from HR 1 (above) a provision allowing the IRS to require disclosure of donors and set limits on political activity by nonprofit organizations, including 501(c)(4) "social-welfare" groups, that participate in election campaigns. Donors to those groups are the main source of the estimated $100 million-plus in "dark money" that flows anonymously into U.S. elections each two-year cycle. Current law prohibits the IRS from collecting donor information from the groups or tightening standards for tax-exempt status. A yes vote was to adopt the amendment.

Voting yes: Rouzer

Pre-Registration of 16-Year-Olds: Voting 239-186, the House on March 8 adopted an amendment requiring states to make it possible for youths at ages 16 and 17 to pre-register for federal elections, which they could vote in when they turn 18. A yes vote was to add the provision to HR 1 (above).

Voting no: Rouzer

Lowering Federal Voting Age to 16 Years: Voting 126-305, the House on March 7 defeated an amendment to HR 1 (above) that sought to lower the minimum voting age for federal elections from 18 years to 16 years. The 18-year-old standard was set in 1971. A yes vote was to lower the federal voting age to 16.

Voting no: Rouzer

To Ban Undocumented Aliens' Voting: Voting 197-228, the House on March 8 defeated a motion by Republicans to add language to HR 1 (above) that would outlaw San Francisco's current practice of allowing undocumented immigrants to vote in school board elections. A yes vote was to adopt the GOP motion.

Voting yes: Rouzer

Religious, Racial Bigotry: Voting 407-23, the House on March 7 adopted a resolution that would condemn all manifestations of religious and racial bigotry and hatred, specifically naming anti-Semitism and Islamophobia. This was a response to Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., having made remarks widely seen as anti-Semitic. A yes vote was to adopt the measure (H Res 183).

Voting yes: Rouzer

U.S. SENATE

Chad Readler Confirmation: The Senate confirmed, 52-47, Chad A. Readler, the acting head of the Department of Justice's Civil Division, as a judge on the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. His nomination drew Democratic opposition, in part, because he filed the administration's brief arguing that the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.

Voting yes: Richard Burr, R; Thom Tillis, R