Cape Fear Orchid Society

WILMINGTON -- The Cape Fear Orchid Society will meet at 7 p.m. March 13 at the New Hanover County Arboretum, 6206 Oleander Drive. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be Graham Ramsey, past president of the Western North Carolina Orchid Society. He will be speaking on "Repotting with Orchiata" as well as other media from New Zealand such as New Zealand tree fern, Dicksonia Fibrosa. Graham will have some of his tree fern for sale. For more information, call Byron Price, 910-754-6906, or Pam Layne, 910-620-9349.

Coastal Carolina Camera Club

SHALLOTTE -- The Coastal Carolina Camera Club will feature Phil Perry, a member of the Cape Fear Camera Club, Carolina Nature Photographers and the North American Nature Photographers Association. Although he has enjoyed photography for over 50 years, the last six years have led him on a journey around the country and to Iceland and Panama to improve his bird photography skills. He will share what he has learned on this journey, including bird behavior, how to attract birds and many of the finer points for improving your bird images.

The club meets at 7 p.m. every second Thursday of the month at Shallotte Presbyterian Church, 5070 Main St. Guests are always welcome. Membership is open to photographers of all skill levels. For more information, visit http://www.coastalcarolinacameraclub.org/.

GE Retirees Association

WILMINGTON -- GE Retirees Association will meet at noon March 21 at the New Hanover County Senior Center, 2222 S. College Road. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Lunch is $5 per person and open to GE retirees and spouses. RSVP by 3 p.m. March 19 to Tom MacPherson at 910-392-2585 or to jimcutler63@gmail.com with the name and number of people that will be attending. Bring large canned goods for Good Shepherd Center. The meeting will be the "GE State of the Business" with Jay Wileman for GE Hitachi and Jason Swinny for GE Aviation.

Hampstead Lions Club fundraiser

PENDER COUNTY -- The Hampstead Lions Club will be selling brooms as its fundraiser. The cost is $10 for a kitchen broom or $12 for a patio broom. Orders can be done by mail or phone. Mail checks to Hampstead Lions, P.O. Box 231, Hampstead NC, 28443. For phone orders, Val at 910-231-6003 or Elaine at 201-704-5604. Arrangements will be made for delivery or pick-up.

Kiwanis Club of Wilmington

WILMINGTON -- The Kiwanis Club of Wilmington will meet at noon March 13 at the First Baptist Church Activity Center, 1939 Independence Blvd. The speaker will be Roxanne Lansdowne, president of Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard. Guests wishing to attend can call Bill Malchano at 910-540-7677. Details: https://www.wilmingtonkiwanis.org/.

Knitting Guild of America

WILMINGTON -- The Knitting Guild of America, Cape Fear Knitters will meet 10 a.m.-noon March 16 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 16 N. 16th St. The parking lot entrance is off of Princess Street. Enter the church through the red doors to the left of the parking lot.

The program will be "How to Splice Yarns Together Flawlessly" presented by Mary Lee Field, a knitting instructor. Knitters are encouraged to bring a working sample on knitting needles about 3” x 3” square and a contrasting colored yarn to demonstrate the splicing technique. Knitters of all skill levels and experience are welcome.

Lower Cape Fear Coin Club

WILMINGTON -- The Lower Cape Fear Coin Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. March 13 at Carolina BBQ, 1602 S. College Road. The meeting is open to anyone who has an interest in coin or paper money collecting. Come early to eat and socialize before the meeting.

Rich Jewell will present a program on "The Story of Siege Coins." Siege coins were issued by many European countries while under siege during the 16th and 17th Centuries.

Members are also asked to bring one of their favorite numismatic items to show. An auction of club member's numismatic material will be held after the program.

For more information, visit, https://www.lcfcc.org/, call 910-520-8405, or email uffda28411@yahoo.com.

Marine Corps Detachment donates to nonprofits

BRUNSWICK COUNTY -- On Jan. 25, Commandant Bruce Brown of the Paul Ray Purgason Shallotte 1005 Detachment of the Marine Corps League met with Stephanie Bowen, director of Brunswick Family Assistance to donate $1,000.

Also on Jan. 25 the League presented Carmen Caroline with a check for $500 to Hope Harbor, a woman’s shelter for woman in Brunswick County suffering from domestic abuse and sexual violence.

The Paul Ray Purgason Detachment meets at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at 4669 Mintz St., Shallotte. Anyone interested in joining is welcome to attend. Details: https://www.ncmclshallotte.com/.

NSDAR, Brunswick Town Chapter

SUPPLY -- National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Brunswick Town Chapter will meet at 10 a.m. March 13 at Brunswick Electric, U.S. 17. The program will feature, "It’s 1781 and NC is Invaded by the British Paving the Road to Yorktown and Surrender." The speaker will be John Braswell. For more information contact Carol Jutte at 419-529-9433 or email ctidewater@hotmail.com or Cindy Sellers, 910-540-0301 or email cindysellers@ec.rr.com.

Senior Men’s Club of Wilmington

WILMINGTON -- The Senior Men’s Club of Wilmington will meet 10-11 a.m. March 15 at the Cameron Art Museum 3201 S. 17th St. All men over 60 are welcome and when you decide to become a member the annual dues are $70. Coffee, doughnuts and fellowship networking begin at 9:30 a.m. The program will be "Pete Boggs Remembers." For more information, contact John A. Gill at 910-686-4316; jag4440@yahoo.com.

Southwest Brunswick Newcomers Club

SHALLOTTE -- The Southwest Brunswick Newcomers Club (SWBNC) will meet 10-11 a.m. March 14 in the fellowship hall of the Shallotte Presbyterian Church, 5070 M.H. Rourk Drive. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. for new members to join and for all members to sign up for scheduled recurring activities.

The featured speaker will be Kevin Henry. Henry has worked in a variety of positions in the real estate and real estate finance areas.

All Brunswick County and Horry County. S.C., singles and couples are welcome to attend. The cost to join SWBNC is $10 annually per person (cash or check). Payments can be made to: SWBNC, P.O. Box 6935, Ocean Isle Beach, NC 28469 or when attending the monthly meeting. Details: https://sites.google.com/site/swbnc9/home.

Send items to new.hanover@starnewsonline.com, brunswick@starnewsonline.com or pender@starnewsonline.com at least two weeks in advance of an event.