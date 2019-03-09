GRAHAM — A Burlington registered sex offender with a long criminal record beat a charge of illegally being in a place frequented by children at trial, but violated a 2015 prayer-for-judgement agreement, sending him to prison anyway.

Andrew Joe Lea Jr., 36, of 1883 N.C. 62 N., Burlington, faced a two-day trial in Alamance County Superior Court this week over allegations that he was at the Exploration Station of Fairchild Community Center — primarily a place for children’s education — on Sept. 12, 2016. After the prosecution made its case, Judge Rebecca Holt granted a defense motion to dismiss the charge, according to court records.

Lea was placed on the sex-offender registry in 2007 after he was convicted of sexual battery. He was also convicted of sexual battery after a woman accused him of assaulting her in 2010, according to court records and Times-News reports.

But Lea had already been sentenced earlier in the week to two years, six months to three years, nine months in prison on charges dating back to 2014 of failure to register as a sex offender, assault on a female, interfering with emergency communications, and injury to personal property.

On Feb. 14, 2014, Lea attacked a woman, slapping her face, pulling her hair, and taking and breaking her cellphone when she tried to call 911. He was charged also with giving a false address when he registered as a sex offender as he did not have permission from the resident of the address he gave on Cross Country Lane, who was also the victim in that assault, according to a transcript of his plea agreement, Dec. 14, 2015.

After pleading guilty in a so-called Alford plea — pleading guilty without admitting guilt — Lea was granted a prayer for judgement on those charges and two counts of failure to register as a sex offender on Dec. 14, 2015.

Lea violated the delayed sentencing, according to a declaration March 1 from the Alamance County District Attorney’s Office, when he was charged with being a sex offender unlawfully on a premises multiple times in 2016, breaking and entering in 2018, tampering with his satellite-based monitoring device in December, assault by strangulation Jan. 9, and failure to appear in court Jan. 10. He is also open to charges of habitual felon and habitual misdemeanor assault.

Also this week

Rock Gibson Shaw, 44, of 2017 Whitehead Road, Snow Camp, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon, and two counts of possession of methamphetamine, and was sentenced to 13–25 months in prison. Two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and failure to use turn signals were dismissed in the plea agreement.

Shaw was arrested Dec. 7 with a .410 shotgun, having pleaded guilty to possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine in October, for which he was given a suspended prison sentence and two years of probation. His sentence on the most recent charges will start at the end of that activated sentence.

Dester Montea Moore, 38, of 612 Maple Ave., Burlington, pleaded guilty to felony larceny after breaking and entering, and violation of a domestic violence protective order, and was sentenced to one to two years in prison, and to pay $300 restitution. On May 22, 2017, Moore broke into a building in the 600 block of Maple Avenue, according to court records, and stole three packs of frozen meat valued at $15. Charges of breaking and entering and habitual felon were dismissed in the plea agreement.

