The spring used book sale by the New Hanover Friends of the Library begins March 15

As it did with so much else, Hurricane Florence played havoc with the New Hanover Friends of the Library's fall used book sale last year.

The storm washed out the regular sale, and the Friends and library staff had to make do with a truncated "Over Flo" sale in November, with no members' preview and no childrens' books. (The Friends donated its stock to the New Hanover County public schools, to help replace books destroyed by the hurricane.)

Well, spring is almost here (March 20, to be precise), and the Friends are getting back on track. Their spring used book sale will officially begin Saturday, and the members' preview will be back Friday night, said librarian Trish Milheim Hatcher.

Once again, the sale will run two full weekends, and the children's section will be back, Hatcher said.

The preview will run from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Northeast Regional Library and is traditionally open only to the Friends, the library system's volunteer support group. One may, however, join the Friends at the door (basic membership dues are $20), and then have free rein to shop the stock before it's picked over by the general public.

Sale hours are normally regular Northeast library hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. on Sundays. On March 18, however, the Friends will be open from 4-8 p.m., in part to cater to teachers who had trouble making the sale at other times, Hatcher said. Organizers also anticipate the Monday night sale will be less crowded and might appeal to disabled customers who might have trouble navigating around large numbers of people.

Except for some rare and collectible items, all hardcover books start at $3, and paperbacks at $2. Prices are gradually reduced during the sale, so almost all items will be 25 cents each on the final Sunday.

Proceeds from the sale are earmarked for the county library system. Hatcher said almost all the funds will go to help with the new Pine Valley Library, which is now tentatively scheduled to open in May.

Since their first sale in 1983, the Friends have raised slightly more than $1.8 million for local public libraries. Despite Florence, last fall's book sale managed to raise more than $47,000, including earnings from online sales.

Most of the stock is donated by patrons who drop off gently used books at their local library branches throughout the year. The sale accepts hardcovers and paperbacks, college textbooks less than 10 years old, travel guides less than 3 years old, DVDs and books on CD. Foreign language and children's books are especially welcome. It no longer takes encyclopedias, magazines, VHS tapes or audio cassettes.

For more information, call the library at 910-798-6301.

