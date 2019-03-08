“The volunteer problem is not just a fire-based problem. And this is even harder because people’s lives depend on it.”

With volunteerism decreasing on local and national levels, Onslow County volunteer fire departments are feeling the need, too.

The VFDs aren’t the only volunteer agencies impacted, however. Recently, volunteer rescue squads previously funded by the county, including Swansboro Volunteer EMS, Richlands Rescue, Nine Mile Rescue and Haws Run Volunteer Rescue Squad, shut down their respective stations.

While Nine Mile and Swansboro have plans to merge, according to their websites and Facebook pages, the other squads do not currently have plans to merge or reopen.

Matthew Hayslip, chief of the Swansboro Volunteer EMS, said the team plans to merge with Onslow County Fire Rescue Department.

“It is what is is, and it’s a business decision at the end of the day,” Hayslip said.

The volunteers at Swansboro EMS, he added, were all in favor of the merger and are thankful to have another opportunity to volunteer.

“First and foremost we’re volunteers and we serve our community,” Hayslip said.

Ryan Lang, chief of Nine Mile Rescue Squad, said the crew has decided to merge with the Nine Mile Fire Department after the decision to de-fund county rescue squads.

“Personally I think it’s a very smart move,” Lang said.

Already, he said, the rescue squad and fire department has been working together — so much so that many of the members were volunteers with both departments.

“If we can take our resources and our skills and follow that over there, I think not only are we going to be happy but we’re going to excel in services,” Lang said.

Overall, he said he has not seen a decrease in interest for the fire or rescue service, but has noticed the effects of the time requirements needed for volunteers to stay certified. To that end, many of the volunteers recently are full-time firefighters or EMTs for paid departments, he said.

“It’s easier for us to maintain our hours when really the only thing you have to worry about is training with your department,” Lang said.

Of the 19 VFDs in Onslow County, many of them have focused on recruiting efforts in recognition of the need for volunteers. Back Swamp Assistant Chief Kevin Rouse said membership is open year-round in hopes of reaching more people in their community near Richlands.

Piney Green VFD Chief Tim Bruns said Piney Green was the only station that applied for and received the workforce solution grant from the N.C. Association of Fire Chiefs to help with recruitment. This work has included flyers and handouts so far, which Brun said have been successful in drawing interest from the community.

“We actually get a lot of people interested in our department that don’t live in our district,” Bruns said.

In turn, those volunteers were directed to the VFDs in their areas where they could better serve their own communities. And while Bruns said it is harder to locate volunteers in general, the station’s involvement in the Midway Park area after Hurricane Florence helped spark further interest.

The decline of volunteerism, however, is a problem that spans beyond the fire service and beyond Onslow County. Onslow County Fire Marshal Brian Kelly said the need for volunteers is a problem society is experiencing as a whole.

According to FEMA, volunteer fire departments are losing firefighters at a rate of 11-12 percent nationwide. In North Carolina, the National Association of Fire Chiefs reported fire departments losing about 600 firefighters each year since 2016.

“That’s equivalent to the workforce (in the fire service) in Onslow County,” Kelly said.

Kelly attributed the need for volunteers to the attitudes surrounding volunteer work, where some people are happy to come out and help for one day or one event, but have a harder time committing to something like a VFD.

Norman Bryson, director of emergency management for Onslow County, said the county is constantly looking for more volunteers but the fire and EMS fields themselves are moving toward more paid departments.

Part of the proposed solution by the county includes the introduction of a volunteer corps, where individuals who volunteered for a certain agency can take on positions through Onslow County EMS or Onslow County Fire and Rescue. While this program is still currently in the works, Bryson said it is something the county is considering.

For now, Kelly said he doesn't anticipate the "end" of volunteer departments anytime soon.

"We'll have volunteers around just as long as we can," Kelly said.

Bryson agreed, saying the consensus is that volunteer agencies are the best option because it keeps much of the costs off of taxpayers, but he is seeing changes in the system already. Fire departments, for example, are taking on more medical calls meaning further training for firefighters. But this trend has extended to volunteer departments as well, where volunteer firefighters are required the same training as paid firefighters.

Bruns said this translates to a bigger time commitment for volunteers, and Kelly agreed, breaking it down into the sheer number of hours needed for firefighters to get out into the field.

Just to ride in the truck and respond to a call, he said, amounts to 30 hours of training. And certification hours are longer, with 240 hours needed for just one certification.

“When you think about our able-bodied workforce, like the active duty Marine or the High School senior or the parent, when do they fit in that 240 hours into their life?” Kelly said.

He described the training of firefighters as “demanding but critical.”

But, not every person involved in the fire service needs to be a firefighter, Kelly said. Most departments need volunteers on every level in order to stay open, even having someone to mow the lawn, he said, can make a difference.

In addition to saving lives, Kelly said the insurance benefits associated with the upkeep of volunteer fire departments are also important. And when a community-based department has to shut down, the insurance rating (ISO) typically worsens. On the other hand, the merging of departments in Onslow and surrounding areas, Kelly said, has helped some homeowners save money.

“Our departments have busted their tails to get the lowest rate possible,” Kelly said.

Prevention is also a big part of the work done by VFDs, Kelly said. In order to reduce call volumes, he said departments will often think of ways to prevent calls in the first place. And support in those prevention efforts, he said, can be as simple as giving a “like” on Facebook or watching a video posted by the fire department.

Bruns attributed some of the new interest in the Piney Green VFD to the department’s social media presence, as well as its work with local schools and the community.

“We’re still trying to find that right mixture of how much time to ask from somebody before overworking them,” Bruns said.

For Kelly, he said the need for volunteers extends beyond the VFDs and other first responders.

“The volunteer problem is not just a fire-based problem,” Kelly said. “And this is even harder because people’s lives depend on it.”

