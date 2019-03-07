Westmoore Elementary School has announced its Honor Roll and Distinguished Honor Roll for the second nine weeks.

A/B Honor Roll

Third Grade: Brennan Cranford, Aaylah Garner, Tyler Mabe, Cohen Morgan, Mariya Davis, Tanner Kennedy, Mattie McNeill and Naomi Walker.

Fourth Grade: Wendel Cox, Gavin Kearns, Carly Monroe, Aubrey Fenberg, Autumn Monroe, Kynedie Nichols and Gavin Speedling.

Fifth Grade: Blake Allred, William Atkinson, Kayla Epps, Ella Fields, Allison McNeill, Gavin Moore, Curtis Nooe Jr., Caleb Reid, Allison Robbins, Trace Shaw, Lily Taylor, Hailey Richardson and Isis Velazquez-Reyes.

Sixth Grade: Zakia Gaha, Shae Moore and Oscar Araujo-Rodriguez.

Seventh Grade: Jillian Cockman, Veronica Cox, Amiya Dowd, Elliott Furr, Joshua Kennedy, Dana Maness, Kayden Moore, Kolby Ritchie, Caitlin Smith, Rachel Vuncannon and Brenden Weis.

Eighth Grade: Destiny Brewer, Miriana Coble and Hannah Early.

Distinguished Honor Roll

Third Grade: Olivia Reed, Lane Starkey, Efren Salgado Zamora and Joseangel Vargas.

Fourth Grade: James Gardner, Avery McNeill, Fanny Montoya Ruiz, Cruz Moore, Brooks Myrick and Carly Wallace.

Fifth Grade: Ethan Britt, Emma Morgan, Logan Morrison, Sydney Reilly, Caroline Smith and Jacob Vuncannon.

Sixth Grade: Presley Hussey and Harmony Player.

Seventh Grade: Sadie Cox, Kayla Monroe, Holden Myrick and Owen Williams.

Eighth Grade: Jillian Coble, Emily Cummings, Maycee Kimball, Cheyenne Minor, Jase Nelson, Caibrey Thompson and Rylee Wilson.