STAR — Join STARworks for a tour of The Mint Museum with Michael Sherrill.

This year’s Firefest special guests include Sherrill, a world-renowned ceramic artist whose work is being featured in a retrospective at the Mint Museum of Craft and Design in Charlotte.

To celebrate, STARworks is organizing a trip by private motor coach on Saturday, March 23. Sherrill will give a private gallery tour in advance of his weekend at STARworks for Firefest. The day will also include a lunch or cocktails with the artist, as well as Charlotte collectors Gary Ferraro and Lorne Lassiter, and a tour of their art collection.

The day starts at 9 a.m. at STARworks, 100 Russell Drive, Star, when participants will board the bus. At 3 p.m., participants will board the bus and return to STARworks.

The cost of the trip is $135 per person, which includes motor coach transportation, coffee and refreshments, admission to the museum, lunch, tip for the driver and a tax-deductible $20 donation to STARworks.

Registration deadline is Friday, March 8.

To register, contact Jamie Carter at 910-428-9001 or download the registration form through www.starworksnc.org/michael-sherrill-mint-museum-tour.