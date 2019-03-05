This feature is sponsored by O'Brien Service Company.
School: Rocky Point Elementary School
Grade: Fifth
Best subject: Math
Worst subject: Science
Favorite quote or saying: “Set your goals high, and don’t stop until you get there.” - Bo Jackson
What drives you crazy? My younger siblings
What makes you happy? My family
Favorite book: Dogman books
Favorite movie: "Venom"
Favorite color: Blue
Favorite food: Pizza
What do you do for fun? Go outside and jump on my trampoline
Whom do you admire most, and why? My dad because he works hard to keep us (my family) safe and provide for us.
Educational goals: Master all of my multiplication facts
Career goal: Firefighter
For Zachary Pierson, teacher, how does this student's exemplary behavior illustrate the goals your school is pursuing? “Travion is an exemplary fifth-grader. He is a hard-worker in all that he does. He is inclusive of all classmates with a positive attitude about it. He is always well-mannered and ready to perform his best. Travion is such a joy to have in class. Way to be a champion!”
FOR THE TEACHER OR PRINCIPAL, 3 OR 4 SENTENCES
How does this student's exemplary behavior illustrate the goals your school is pursuing?