A 30-year-old man was shot Saturday afternoon in Gaffney and the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is looking for the suspect.

Deputies responded at 12:35 p.m. to a shooting with injuries at Lockhart Lane Apartments. Sheriff Steve Mueller said in a statement. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot on the sidewalk outside of the apartments. The victim was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to the statement.

The shooting was not random, and the suspect and victim knew each other, according to Mueller.

Before the shooting, witnesses told investigators they saw two men arguing outside. After the shooting, the suspect ran to a nearby white sports utility vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was a woman, according to the statement.

Investigators are asking homeowners and businesses in the area with video surveillance to check their videos for the period between noon and 12:45 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-888-274-6372 or Investigator Dee Haney at 864-489-4722.