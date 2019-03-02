Notices from the county started arriving late last fall.

A new development — one with more than 1,500 homes — was being proposed along the South New Hope Road corridor. There would be a mix of single-family homes, townhomes and “active adult” homes for people 55 and older on a few hundred acres off South New Hope and Armstrong Ford roads if elected officials in the Cramerton and Gaston County governments approved rezoning requests from Charlotte-based MT Land.

That didn’t sit well with residents who lived nearby. One of them, Heather Le Vine, recalls going to an informational meeting to learn more.

“I thought, honestly, I was going to be the only person who would show up,” Le Vine said. “But the entire neighborhood showed up, and everybody was less than happy.”

Le Vine and others started organizing, forming Facebook groups and going door to door to hear other neighbors’ thoughts. Signs and flyers were printed and distributed, and the Facebook groups eventually merged into one called Protecting South New Hope Community. By the time MT Land went before Gaston County commissioners in January to request rezoning, the group had more than 500 members. They showed up to the meeting in force — many having to watch from an overflow room.

The group’s members asked commissioners to deny MT Land’s request, concerned about the impact a development that size would have on infrastructure, local schools, the environment and quality of life.

When all was said and done, commissioners unanimously denied MT Land’s request.

But MT Land can still buy the property and has indicated its plans to do so. And by right, the property can be subdivided into different developments that combined could still include about 1,300 homes. Protecting South New Hope has actually grown since the January hearing, and its members have been tracking updates for the proposed developments.

One of the group’s main goals: Advocating for less-dense growth in the spacious South New Hope area of the county.

“None of us have any political aspirations whatsoever,” Le Vine said. “We’re keeping everybody informed. We have 600-plus people involved in the group, and we’re hoping to almost be a lobby organization rather than anybody actually running for office.”

Protecting South New Hope wants rural Gaston County to be a place where residents have space and privacy and where natural resources can flourish. As examples, Le Vine mentioned communities incorporating more trails and embracing natural elements like streams.

“We definitely would like to influence smarter growth in the area,” she said. “There’s opportunity to harness all of the natural resources rather than destroy them and make this area a much more desirable place than just a pop-up neighborhood.”

Le Vine herself came to the South New Hope area about two years ago, attracted by lower density land than where she previously lived in Cabarrus County.

One of the group’s next goals is keeping an eye on plans to add another bridge over the Catawba River — something many transportation planners and elected officials have said is important to ease traffic congestion. An old push for such a project, the Garden Parkway, was only recently formally taken off the county’s GIS mapping site, even though formal plans and funding for the 22-mile toll road were scrapped several years ago.

Le Vine said the group wants to make sure any bridge connecting the South Point area to Interstate 485 doesn’t cross the South Fork River. She said a connector in the area “would only bring traffic to the rural New Hope area from South Carolina and hide the bigger need of widening (interstates) 85 and 77.”

There are plans to widen I-85 throughout Gaston County in the coming years.

Le Vine came up with a catchphrase that the group wants local leaders and developers to keep in mind:

“We’d like Gaston County to distinguish itself from the other counties around as the county that grew with the trees.”

