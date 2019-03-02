American Legion, Post 543 candidate wins speech contest

BRUNSWICK COUNTY -- Nestor Rodriguez-Garcia of Calabash, a student at Brunswick County Early College High School, won the American Legion Constitutional Speech Contest for Division II of the Department of North Carolina. The contest was held Feb. 18. Rodriguez-Garcia qualified for the division contest by winning the Post 543/District 9 contest held in January. At the division contest, Rodriguez-Garcia faced other district winners representing 18 counties in southeastern North Carolina. Rodriguez-Garcia's wining oration reviewed the history of immigration under the U.S. Constitution, from our nation's founding to the present time, and the challenges being faced today. His American Legion mentors for the contest were Mike Fegan and James Hilty of Post 543. Fegan is a retired attorney and member of the Bar of the State of New York. Hilty is Professor of American History Emeritus and Dean Emeritus of Temple University.

American Needlepoint Guild

WILMINGTON -- The Cape Fear Needlepointers, a chapter of the American Needlepoint Guild, will meet, 10 a.m.-noon March 9 in the Oak Room of the New Hanover County Library - Northeast Regional branch, 1241 Military Cutoff Road. Stitchers of all levels are welcome.

Kiwanis Club of North Brunswick

LELAND -- The Kiwanis Club of North Brunswick will meet at 6:30 p.m. March 5 in the conference room adjacent to Blossoms Restaurant (Magnolia Greens), 1800 Tommy Jacobs Drive. Open to the public. The guest speaker will be Donna Phelps of Street Reach. Street Reach is a 100 percent volunteer charitable organization that provides 24/7 support and services for homeless people in the community.

Details: Eric Mens, 910-399-7290, email secretarynbkc@gmail.com or Elaine Wallace, 910-371-1812, email me.wallace72@gmail.com.

Kiwanis Club of Wilmington

WILMINGTON -- The Kiwanis Club of Wilmington will meet at noon March 6 at the First Baptist Church Activity Center, 1939 Independence Blvd. The speaker will be Karen Barefoot, UNCW Women’s Head Basketball Coach. Guests wishing to attend can call Bill Malchano at 910-540-7677. Details: https://www.wilmingtonkiwanis.org/.

Marine Corps League

WILMINGTON -- Marine Corps League, Cape Fear Detachment 1070 wiill meet at 6:45 p.m. March 5 at the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 11, 4601 Park Ave. The guest speaker will be Ronald H. Henderson Jr., Rear Admiral, United States Navy (retired). Admiral Henderson will give a presentation about the history of the Battleship North Carolina (USS North Carolina BB-55). He is on the board of directors for Friends of the Battleship North Carolina.

All Marines and Navy Corpsmen who served with Marines in the Fleet Marine Force and their guests, are welcome to attend. Details: http://www.capefearmcl.org/.

MOAA, SENCLAND

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH -- The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), SENCLAND will meet on March 5 at the Bluewater Grill, 4 Marina St. The guest speaker will be Brigadier General Donald Bolduc, U.S. Army Retired. After the terrorist attacks of 9/11, then-Major Bolduc led one of the first groups into Afghanistan, riding on horseback to take control of the southern Afghanistan region from Taliban rule. He will share the lessons he has learned on how to be an authentic leader, and why he feels that it is the only sustainable kind of leadership. General Bolduc’s most recent assignment before his retirement was Commanding General of Special Operations Command-Africa.

The cost is $20. RSVP to JoAnn Doleman, via email jdoleman522@gmail.com or call 910-540-8459. Members are encouraged to bring a spouse and guests.

For more information, contact Ritt Schiano at captritts@gmail.com or 480-895-4886.

NARFE, Wilmington Chapter 337

WILMINGTON -- The National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Wilmington Chapter 337 will meet March 7 at Golden Corral Buffet and Grill, 5130 New Centre Drive. Social time, 10:30-11 a.m. The guest speaker will be Wilmington Police Chief, Ralph Evangelous, speaking beginning at 11 a.m. about overall Wilmington Police Department programs with special emphasis on plans for 2019. A short business meeting and optional buffet lunch follows. All active and retired feds are welcome to attend. Details: Jim DeFrance, 910-452-0120.

North Brunswick Newcomers Club

LELAND -- The North Brunswick Newcomers Club will meet at 10 a.m. March 8 at the Leland Cultural Arts Center at 1212 Magnolia Village Way. A "meet and greet" gathering will begin at 9:30 a.m. with snacks and refreshments. Guests who live in Brunswick County are welcome to attend.

The FYI speaker will be Jim Bucher, park manager for the Belville Riverwalk Park.

The featured speaker will be Allison Baringer, executive director of the North Carolina Azalea Festival.

Senior Men’s Club of Wilmington

WILMINGTON -- The Senior Men’s Club of Wilmington will meet 10-11 a.m. March 8 at the Cameron Art Museum 3201 S. 17th St. All men over 60 are welcome and when you decide to become a member the annual dues are $50. Coffee, doughnuts and fellowship networking begin at 9:30 a.m. Jason Bradle will spean on "The History of Bourbon." For more information, contact John A. Gill at 910-686-4316; jag4440@yahoo.com.

Wilmington Area Woodturners Association

CASTLE HAYNE -- The Wilmington Area Woodturners Association will meet at 9:30 a.m. March 9 in the BB&T Auditorium of Cape Fear Community College - North Campus, 4500 Blue Clay Road. Admission is $20 each for members and guests.

The guest demonstrator will be Glenn Lucas, Irish woodturner.

Lucas will demonstrate the making of the Dublin Viking Bowl, a simple, elegant bowl made by Vikings in the 11th century and recently discovered under the streets of Dublin, Ireland. It is an intricate closed form and the techniques used in making will be useful in all aspects of turning. His second demo will be the making of a Traditional Irish Platter, using basic tools to show how to get flowing curves and crisp beading details.

Lucas will also present the techniques of wet sanding.

Hot dog catering is available at lunch.

For more information, visit http://www.wilmingtonareawoodturnersassociation.org/ or call Graham Webster at 910-859-7012.

Wilmington Cape Fear Rose Society

WILMINGTON -- The Wilmington Cape Fear Rose Society will hold its monthly meeting at 10 a.m. March 9 at New Hanover County Arboretum , 6206 Oleander Drive . The general public is invited to attend.

Bob Kneer, consulting rosarian, will discuss all aspects of growing roses in our area. There will be an open forum after his presentation to answer questions.

