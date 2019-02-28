ASHEBORO — Here’s a way to have fun and raise money for the local non-profit of your choice.

Each year, the Volunteer Center of the United Way of Randolph County sponsors a sanctioned 5K walk/run and you get to choose where the money goes. This year’s Human Race is Saturday, March 16, from 9 a.m.-noon at Asheboro’s Bicentennial Park on Sunset Avenue.

Individuals or teams can register by dropping by United Way, 363 S. Cox St., Asheboro, or downloading forms at www.volunteerrandolph.org. For more information, call 336-626-6643.

Stick around for more fun after the race. Habitat for Humanity will sponsor a Food Truck Rodeo in the park and Four Saints Brewery hosts its St. Patty’s Day celebration that afternoon.

Register now. Funds need to be collected by Friday, March 8, for the March 16 event.