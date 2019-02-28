Asheboro Police

On Feb. 25, Isaiah Alford Spinks reported he was assaulted at a residence on South Park Street, Asheboro. There is a suspect in this case.

Recent reports

* Feb. 25: Lois Ann Bleattler of Abba’s Thrift Shop, First St., Asheboro, reported a suspect communicating threats.

* Feb. 25: Cenetta Michelle Lineberry, Ross Street, Asheboro, reported a fraud.

* Feb. 25: William Edward Perdue of Dobbins Electric reported a breaking and entering into a construction building on Zoo Parkway, Asheboro.

* Feb. 25: Asheboro Police responded to Department of Social Services, North Fayetteville Street, Asheboro, in reference to a case of alleged child abuse.

* Feb. 25: Asheboro Police responded to Randolph Health, White Oak Street, Asheboro, in reference to an assault.

Recent charges

* Paul Jackson Lucas, 42, 7363 Union Grove Church Road, Seagrove, driving under the influence, driving with license revoked, displaying a revoked registration plate.

* Jahmel Fuquan Roberts, 21, 646 Greenfield St., Asheboro, assault with intent to commit serious bodily injury.

* Jackie Shane York, 52, 133 W. Wainman Ave., Asheboro, break/enter a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen property.