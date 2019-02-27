The official filing period for the special election to fill North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District seat doesn’t open until Monday, but the list of candidates who have announced plans to run for the vacant seat is already a long one.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday morning that a special election for a representative to fill the seat for the remainder of the late Congressman Walter Jones’ term will be held July 9. A special primary election will be held April 30 to nominate candidates for the general election, according to the writ of election and proclamation filed.

“People in eastern North Carolina need a voice in Congress,” Gov. Cooper said. “We’re moving ahead so they can choose their new representative quickly.”

Jones died Feb. 10 just months after beginning a 13th term in office in the U.S. House of Representatives. The representative elected in the special election will fill the seat until the next regular election in 2020.

Anyone seeking to fill the seat is required to file notices of candidacy with the State Board of Elections between March 4 and March 8.

As of Wednesday evening, 10 candidates had publicly announced plans to run for the 3rd Congressional seat and others were considering doing so.

At least seven Republicans, a Democrat and a Libertarian have either announced personally or filed documents with the Federal Election Commission indicating their plans.

Included in the mix are state Reps. Phil Shepard, R-Onslow; Michael Speciale, R-Craven, and Greg Murphy, R-Pitt.

Sandy Smith, a Republican from Greenville, and Michele Nix of Kinston, vice chair of the NCGOP, and Republican Phil Law, who has previously run for the congressional seat, have each filed a Statement of Candidacy indicating their campaigns with the Federal Election Commission.

Democrat Ollie Nelson, a retired Marine and educator and pastor from Jacksonville, is also gearing up his campaign. Nelson announced his candidacy at Monday’s meeting of the Onslow County Democratic Party.

Tim Harris, who was the Libertarian nominee for N.C. State Senate 2 in the 2018 general election, has also announced plans to run for the congressional seat.

Others are considering a run for office, including Vanessa Sapp, of Sneads Ferry, who has a Facebook page announcing her exploratory committee for congress.

Original story

