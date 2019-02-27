Onslow County

The following meals will be served at Onslow County Schools for the week of March 3:

Breakfast

Monday: Sausage biscuit, applesauce and orange juice.

Tuesday: Mini maple pancakes, raisins and apple juice.

Wednesday: Breakfast sausage pizza, applesauce and orange juice.

Thursday: French toast sticks, raisins and grape juice.

Friday: Donut, fresh fruit and orange juice.

Lunch

Monday: Choice of one: Corndog nuggets or macaroni and cheese. Choice of two: black-eyed peas, grape tomatoes and baked apples.

Tuesday: Choice of one: Cheeseburger or honey boneless wings. Choice of two: biscuit, broccoli, mixed vegetables and peaches.

Wednesday: Choice of one: Chicken sandwich or beef and bean chili. Choice of two: cornbread, baked potatoes, steamed carrots and pears.

Thursday: Choice of one: Meatball sub or grilled cheese sandwich. Choice of two: vegetable beef soup, garden salad and Mandarin oranges.

Friday: Choice of one: Pizza or fish sandwich. Choice of two: cole slaw, baby carrots, and fresh fruit.

All meals served with choice of milk.

Camp Lejeune

The following meals will be served at Camp Lejeune Dependent Schools for the week of March 3:

Breakfast

Monday: Pancake/sausage on a stick, fresh fruit and fruit juice.

Tuesday: Cereal, toast, peaches and fruit juice.

Wednesday: Chicken biscuit, fruit juice and mixed fruit.

Thursday: Poptart, cereal, fresh fruit, and fruit juice.

Friday: Yogurt, cereal, pears and fruit juice.

Lunch

Monday: Corndog nuggets or cheese pizza; corn, peaches, and fresh fruit.

Tuesday: Ham and cheese on toast or scrambled eggs; grits, tater tots, green beans and fresh fruit.

Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup with grilled cheese sandwich, romaine/spinach salad, baby carrots, pineapple and fresh fruit.

Thursday: Chicken and waffles, broccoli, baby carrots, pears and peaches.

Friday: K-5 no school. Chicken sandwich, green beans, oven fries, baked beans, applesauce and fresh fruit.

All meals served with choice of milk.

Carteret County

The following meals will be served at Carteret County Schools for the week of March 3:

Breakfast

Monday: Donut holes or breakfast on a stick; cereal, toast, apple juice and mixed fruit.

Tuesday: Breakfast pizza or poptart; cereal, toast, fruit juice and fresh fruit.

Wednesday: Sausage biscuit, cereal, toast, oatmeal, orange juice and dried fruit mix.

Thursday: French toast sticks, cereal, toast, fruit juice and fresh fruit.

Friday: Egg and cheese biscuit, grits, cereal, toast, apple juice and fresh fruit.

Lunch

Monday: Choice of one: Chicken nuggets or chilidog; cole slaw, baked beans, apple juice and mixed berry fruit.

Tuesday: Choice of one: Chicken sandwich or toasted ham and cheese sandwich; garden salad, tater tots, peaches, and fruit juice.

Wednesday: Choice of one: Chicken pot pie or cheeseburger. Choice of two: carrot souffle, broccoli with cheese sauce, apple crisp and apple juice.

Thursday: Choice of one: Turkey taco with trimmings or peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Choice of two: refried beans, corn, orange juice, and fresh fruit.

Friday: Choice of one: Pepperoni pizza or peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Choice of two: baby carrots, and apple juice.

All meals served with choice of milk.

Jones County

The following meals will be served at Jones County Schools for the week of March 3:

Breakfast

Monday: Breakfast pizza, cereal, juice and fruit.

Tuesday: Fruit muffin, cereal, juice and fruit.

Wednesday: French toast sticks, cereal, juice and fruit.

Thursday: Cinnamon bun, cereal, juice and fruit.

Friday: Mini pancakes, cereal, juice and fruit.

Lunch

Monday: Cheeseburger or pizzasticks; sweet potatoes, turnips and mixed fruit.

Tuesday: Sausage, egg and cheese biscuit or pizza; potatoes, baby carrots and fresh fruit.

Wednesday: Taco with chips or pizzasticks; garden salad, ranchero beans and pears.

Thursday: Spaghetti with breadstick or corndog; broccoli, peas, and peaches.

Friday: Hot dog or grilled cheese sandwich; corn, green beans and dried fruit mix.

All meals served with choice of milk.