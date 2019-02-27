JORDAN LAKE — On Saturday, Feb. 23, a crowd of men, women and children gathered to plunge into the chilly waters of Jordan Lake to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics North Carolina.

Despite frigid rain and temperatures hovering around 40 degrees, a sizeable crowd turned out to cheer on roughly 45 participants. Following last year’s tradition, Chatham County Sheriff Mike Roberson and his wife Annette were the first team in the water.

“The support for this event has been overwhelming. I can’t give enough thanks to our Special Olympics athletes, Polar Plungers, sponsors, sister agencies, schools, student resource officers and Community Service Unit for making this event a success,” Roberson said.

“I also want to thank State Parks and North Chatham Fire Department as well as First Health EMS for their assistance with keeping the event fun and safe for participants.”

Trophy winners included Best Individual Costume (Sampson Cooper), Best Group Costume (Chatham County Sheriff’s Office Detention Unit), Youngest Plunger (Lily Zogopoulos), Most Mature Plunger (Mary Gibson), Highest Fund-raiser (Captain Tammy Kirkman and the Detention Unit).

Cool School Top Fund-raiser was Chatham Charter at over $500 and Chatham Central was recognized for Top Participation from a school. There was food and refreshments, T-shirts for sale, and plenty of music and dancing thanks to DJ Ben Suggs.

“Our goal was to raise money for an amazing cause. Our sponsors and Polar Plungers delivered above and beyond our goal,” said event coordinator Sgt. Rocky Smith, who plunged three times during the event. “I am especially grateful to Mark Jacobson Toyota, Bold Construction, Pittsboro Rotary, Fritsch Engineering, N.C. State Parks, Recovery Logistics and Tonya Bracken for sponsoring the event and supporting Special Olympics NC.”

The event pulled in more than $10,000 in donations from individuals and local businesses, exceeding its goal. The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting additional fund-raising events for Special Olympics NC, including a Chicken Tender Dinner in Goldston on May 3 and golf tournament on May 13 at Governors Club. The golf tournament is expected to be the highest-earning fund-raiser yet and will raise thousands more for adults and children with learning disabilities set to compete in the North Carolina Special Olympics.

More information on upcoming events will be available on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CCSONC as well as on www.chathamsheriff.com.