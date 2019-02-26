If you live in North Carolina you better pay attention to House Bill 86 called the “Gun Violence Prevention Act.” A bill, I can only image that was generated completely by emotion and not fact, is circulating in the N.C. House.

North Carolina has a Conceal & Carry permit that reciprocates with 37 other states which means you can carry in other states but not purchase and that those visiting from those states can legally conceal and carry in our state. If this Bill were to pass and become law, that would be jeopardized.

Are you between the ages of 18 and 21? This bill would certainly change things for you as well. A permission letter, written by a parent, would be required for you to have a hunting gun if you were under 21. I don’t even think California is that stupid.

To purchase a handgun in North Carolina you currently need a purchase permit or a N.C. Conceal and Carry permit. This Bill would require the same permit for every gun, including long guns.

A real fun part of this bill is the mandatory insurance policy (with $100,000 of liability) that each gun owner would be required to have. Can you say Insurance Company brown nosing?

Making Bump Stocks illegal? A little too late for that. ATF recanted their permission and now the once popular accessory is now banned and no longer sold. Sorry folks, maybe you should have stayed up to date on current rules before trying to pass the same thing again.

Magazine capacity restrictions? This to me makes no sense what so ever. If a person wants to commit a crime, regardless of what the laws are — they will. That is what makes them a criminal. Have you seen a photo of a scary drum magazine? If you want the truth about them they jamb more than any other ammo feeding device. They look cool — they don’t work great. Hollywood vs. reality.

Remember knowledge is power and knowing the difference between fact and non-sense is crucial to our success as a society.

Dorothy Royal is the owner of Surf City Guns and Ammo, mother of two wonderful children, ringmaster of a herd of miniature ponies and an avid member of the Surf City Writers Group and Topsail Book Club.