The Tau chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, an international honorary organization for female educators, celebrated its 60th anniversary recently at Occasions. Co-presidents Julie McPherson, left, and Ann Russell sit in the front row with Mary Dale Johnson, Tau’s member with the longest tenure. Entertainment was provided by Kim Sheeks, state chaplain for ADK. The local chapter has 36 members who work or are retired from teaching in Alamance County. [SUBMITTED PHOTO]