Book review: Ruth Moose's "Going to Graceland" is a modern, Southern version of Geoffrey Chaucer's famous stories

In April, Geoffrey Chaucer wrote, people longed to go on pilgrimages.

Of course, that was in 1390s England. Then, the target was Canterbury and the shrine of the martyred Thomas a Becket.

In 21st century America, our saints are a little different. Pilgrims make their way to Memphis, to the mansion of "St. Elvis of Tupelo," the fated, hypnotic love god.

That's the premise of "Going to Graceland," the fourth short-story collection by North Carolina author Ruth Moose. Moose has a high reputation as a poet, but she's also the author of an award-winning series of "cozy" mysteries ("Doing It at the Dixie Dew," "Wedding Bell Blues").

It's August, and a line of characters from many walks of life are standing in line outside Graceland, the Elvis Presley mansion. To pass the time (much like the pilgrims in "The Canterbury Tales"), they tell stories, which form the stock of the book.

Much like Chaucer's tales, they're a mixed bag, ranging from poetic poignance to raunchy slapstick. Not all are Elvis-related, although the King (or one of his various avatars) puts in an occasional appearance.

All of Moose's subjects tend to be white Southerners — call them Redneck Americans — in small North Carolina towns. Most of them are well into middle age or well past it, and they tend to have names like Avalona, Flowburt or Ludeen.

In "Waiting for Elvis," a single mother and fanatic quilter steals back her wedding dress from her vengeful ex-mother-in-law. She needs the white satin for a quilted portrait of Elvis, to present to an impersonator at the local mall, so he'll heal her little boy.

In "Dixie Vanilla's Gold," a retired lady wrestler takes a terrible vengeance on her philandering husband, at the wheel of a gold Cadillac.

In "Keeper of the Locke Museum," a male stylist turns himself into a cat burglar, sneaking in and snipping off the long, flowing hair of those who don't deserve it.

"Mr. Dewitt Hears the Mermaid" follows a solitary widower who wakes up one morning to find a naked and rather voluptuous redhead scrubbing away in his bathtub.

Vehicular homicide is a recurring theme. Two different stories involve husbands running over their wives in their own driveways. "Joking" turns the incident into a sort of mini-"Alexandria Quartet." Did Uncle Drum really mean to kill Aunt Lillian? Or did Lillian (a therapist with a depressive streak) in effect stage her own suicide? Or was it just blind karma?

Other stories have a vaguer epiphany. In a triptych of tales, a lady professor has three close encounters with raw nature (not to mention a run-in with the good ol' boys at the volunteer firehouse).

Another old gentleman, in "Mercury Vapors," hears talking on his porch and finds a gaggle of peculiar people who've emerged from a car that might be half out of the 1950s and half "Men in Black."

Very rarely, Moose steers closely to Jeff Foxworthy-level gag humor, but more often, her dialogue and details hit the target. Some of the stories read like half-complete sketches, ideas that play out before a resolution, but at times, Moose finds a transcendence that can stand comparison to Flannery O'Connor.

"Going to Graceland" is a 50th anniversary publication of St. Andrews University Press, an imprint better known for its poetry. Alas, Moose is not well served. Paragraphs frequently end in mid-sentence, and editing is spotty at best. ("Uncle Lewis," in one paragraph, becomes "Uncle Louis" in the next.)

