Onslow County

The following meals will be served at Onslow County Schools for the week of Feb. 24:

Breakfast

Monday: Mini powdered donuts, applesauce and orange juice.

Tuesday: Chocolate chip muffin, raisins and apple juice.

Wednesday: Mini cinnamon waffles, applesauce and orange juice.

Thursday: Apple Frudel, raisins and grape juice.

Friday: Donut, fresh fruit and orange juice.

Lunch

Monday: Choice of one: Chicken nuggets or barbecue pork. Choice of two: cole slaw, green beans, peaches.

Tuesday: Choice of one: Cheeseburger or toasted cheese sandwich. Choice of two: vegetable beef soup, baked sweet potato and Mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Choice of one: Chicken sandwich or beef enchiladas. Choice of two: ranchero pinto beans, broccoli, and apple cobbler.

Thursday: Choice of one: Sloppy Joe or mesquite glazed chicken. Choice of two: roll, corn, sweet potato casserole, and fresh fruit.

Friday: Choice of one: Pizza or chef salad. Choice of two: sweet potato fries, grape tomatoes and fresh fruit.

All meals served with choice of milk.

Camp Lejeune

The following meals will be served at Camp Lejeune Dependent Schools for the week of Feb. 24:

Breakfast

Monday: Sausage biscuit, applesauce and fruit juice.

Tuesday: Cereal, toast, peaches and fruit juice.

Wednesday: Yogurt, cereal, fruit juice and mixed fruit.

Thursday: Poptart, cereal, fresh fruit, and fruit juice.

Friday: Chicken and waffles, fresh fruit and fruit juice.

Lunch

Monday: Chicken nuggets, corn, green beans, and fresh fruit.

Tuesday: Nachos with beef and cheese, rice, cajun pinto beans, peas, mixed fruit and blueberry crisp.

Wednesday: Cheeseburger or tuna salad on lettuce; oven fries, baked beans, fresh fruit and peaches.

Thursday: Grilled cheese sandwich with vegetable soup or corndog; romaine/spinach salad, baby carrots, mixed fruit and blueberry crisp.

Friday: Hot dog or fish nuggets; oven fries, green beans, baby carrots, applesauce and fresh fruit.

All meals served with choice of milk.

Carteret County

The following meals will be served at Carteret County Schools for the week of Feb. 24:

Breakfast

Monday: Donut holes or breakfast on a stick; cereal, toast, apple juice and peaches.

Tuesday: Breakfast pizza or poptart; cereal, toast, fruit juice and fresh fruit.

Wednesday: Sausage biscuit, cereal, toast, oatmeal, orange juice and fresh fruit.

Thursday: French toast sticks, cereal, toast, orange juice and mixed fruit.

Friday: Egg and cheese biscuit, cheesy grits, cereal, toast, apple juice and fresh fruit.

Lunch

Monday: Choice of one: Cheeseburger or chicken fajita; Spanish rice, peppers and onions; refried beans, apple crisp, and fresh fruit.

Tuesday: Choice of one: Corndog or toasted ham and cheese sandwich; oven fries, green beans, and fresh fruit.

Wednesday: Choice of one: Pepperoni pizza or chili con carne with cornbread; broccoli with cheese sauce, grape tomatoes, fruit juice, and fresh fruit.

Thursday: Choice of one: Chicken nuggets and waffle bites or cheese sticks with marinara. Choice of two: spinach, corn, and fresh fruit.

Friday: Choice of one: Cheese sticks with marinara or peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Choice of two: spinach, sweet potato souffle, apple juice and fresh fruit.

All meals served with choice of milk.

Jones County

The following meals will be served at Jones County Schools for the week of Feb. 24:

Breakfast

Monday: Sausage biscuit, cereal, juice and fruit.

Tuesday: Fruit muffin, cereal, juice and fruit.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza, cereal, juice and fruit.

Thursday: Poptart, cereal, juice and fruit.

Friday: Pancake/sausage on a stick, cereal, juice and fruit.

Lunch

Monday: Chicken nuggets or grilled cheese sandwich; peas, corn and mixed fruit.

Tuesday: Chicken fajita with trimmings or pizza; green beans, carrots and fresh fruit.

Wednesday: Cheeseburger or pizzasticks; broccoli, sweet potatoes and fresh fruit.

Thursday: Corndog or salisbury steak with gravy; mashed potatoes, turnips, and peaches.

Friday: Cheeseburger or pizzasticks; turnips, corn and fresh fruit.

All meals served with choice of milk.