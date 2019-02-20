ASHEBORO — Celebrate Black History Month this Friday and Saturday, Feb. 22 and 23.

Friday’s celebration will be from 5:30-8 p.m. and Saturday’s from noon-4 p.m. at East Side Community Center, 624 Brewer St., Asheboro.

This free event includes presentations by youth and adults, educational displays, dance performances and music. Featured performers will be Livelihood Praise Dancers, and Helen and Ma’Kira Settle. Betty Foust will do a storytelling with Celia Chambers as Harriet Tubman.

This free event is hosted by East Side Improvement Association and sponsored by the Randolph Arts Guild

Light snacks will be served.

For more information, come by the Randolph Arts Guild, 123 Sunset Ave., Asheboro, or visit www.randolphartsguild.com.