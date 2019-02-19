Tuesday brought a bit of sleet to Eastern North Carolina, but by Sunday the temperature could reach 80 degrees, the warmest day of the year so far and about 20 degrees higher than average this time of year.

Those living in Eastern North Carolina likely heard a few pings on their roofs and cars Tuesday as a cold front brought a little sleet to the area.

“We had reports of some sleet across a lot of Eastern North Carolina this morning,” said Carl Barnes, meteorologist with the National Weather Service out of the Newport/Morehead City area.

Thanks to temperatures in the 40s, though, there was no accumulation, Barnes said.

The air in the upper parts of the atmosphere – around 8,000 feet – is moist, Barnes explained, and the sleet forming in that area fell through the warmer areas near the surface too fast to melt completely.

While warmer days are ahead, Barnes called this week’s weather “unsettled” and “significant.”

“It’s going to be a pretty variable week,” he said.

Wednesday will remain chilly with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s while Thursday should warm up to highs in the 70s, Barnes said. The cold returns on Friday with an expected mid-50s temperature range.

This weekend , though Barnes said there is still time for the prediction to change, is expected to warm up and bring the possibility of the warmest day of the year on Sunday with temperatures approaching 80 – about 20 degrees higher than average this time of year.

“Weather wise, it’s going to be a pretty active and volatile week,” Barnes said.

In the meantime, Barnes said there is no prediction of accumulation for anything other than water on the roadways as the rain falls on already-wet ground. He advised caution when driving this week, adding the weather could also bring about a bit of fog.

